Pacifica Tritons (Calif.) 3-star QB Taylor Lee features in Tritons preseason preparations

Oxnard Pacifica Tritons (Calif.) quarterback Taylor Lee is currently preparing for the upcoming season with the Tritons. During yesterday’s Tritons football spring training, the three-star prospect featured, with his designated team coming out on top in their practice game.

A three-star prospect, Lee is one of the top ten quarterbacks in the state according to Rivals Industry Rankings. Ranking tenth for his position in the state, the Tritons quarterback is ranked with other three-star prospects, including California Golden Bears commit Dane Webber. The class is headlined by four-star Ohio State commit Brady Edmunds.

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

“Pacifica (Oxnard) HS, CA Green/Black Spring Game came to a close with Team Black defeating Team Green 39-35! QB Taylor Lee and the Tritons looked primed and ready to make another deep run this upcoming season!” West Coast reporter Keith Smith shared live from the practice game.

Last season, the Tritons were 15-0 going into the CIF-State Division 1A championship game. Defeating El Cajon Granite Hills (Calif.) to win the CIF SoCal Regional Division 1A Title, they fell in a defeat to Fresno Central East (Calif.) in the Division 1A championship game.

In the 42-28, Lee threw for 317 passing yards with 2 touchdowns. Following that, he finished the season with 4,059 yards, 53 touchdowns, and 5 rushing touchdowns. This earned him multiple D1 offers, including recruitment offers from the likes of Cal Poly, Sacramento State, and Toledo.

Also included on their roster for next year is the class of 2027 three-star linebacker Isaiah Phelps. Committed to San Diego State, the two-way athlete rushed for 979 yards and 11 touchdowns last season.

However, he was recruited as a linebacker, receiving offers from USC, UCLA, Notre Dame, and Oregon, recording over 200 tackles, 23 for a loss, and 4 sacks, and choosing to commit to the Aztecs.

During yesterday’s practice session, a championship ring ceremony took place following their practice for their SoCal Division 1A title win last year. The Tritons will go into next year with both Lee and Phelps trying to replicate a near-perfect season, or even go one better.



They kick off their season with a non-league game against Oxnard Del Sol (Calif.) on August 21st. Their first conference game is also scheduled for October 2nd against Westlake Oaks Christian (Calif.)