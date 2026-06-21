Parkview Magnet (Ark.) head coach Jason Harrison presented with coach of the year award

Parkview Magnet (Ark.) head coach Jason Harrison recently won the Arkansas Prep coach of the year award, being gifted the award at a ceremony last night. Last season, the Patriots’ head coach helped guide the team to the 2025 Class 5A State Championship game.

Going into the 2025 Class 5A state playoffs, the Patriots, led by Harrison, finished the year in the top ten of Rivals Arkansas 2025 High School Boys Basketball Composite Rankings. Meanwhile, their opponents from the state championship game, Marion (Ark.), finished the regular season in the top three.

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“As Mayor and a proud Little Rock Parkview Arts and Science High School alumnus, it was an honor to present Parkview Coach, and fellow Patriot, Jason Harrison with the All Arkansas Preps Basketball Coach of the Year Award last night.” Little Rock mayor Frank Scott shared on social media.

When he took over in May of 2025, Harrison already had a deep history and connection with the Patriots. A graduate of the school, he helped guide them to the 1998 4A state title. Being named Finals MVP, he went on to play for Ole Miss in college, where he was named an All-SEC legend.

In his first year back, the Patriots’ head coach guided them to the 5A state championship. With victories over Benton (Ark.) and West Memphis (Ark.) en route, they were led by senior four-star prospect Jacob Lanier. Lanier, the second-best prospect in the state according to Rivals Industry Rankings, put up 23 points in the semi-final.

“For us to be in the championship game this year just shows how hard we work, how hard Coach Harrison pushed,” The senior revealed in an interview with THV 11. Lanier averaged 28.5 points in his senior year. He also scored 23 points and recorded 12 rebounds in their state championship victory.

Putting together the perfect return story, Harrison would also guide the Patriots to a state title in honor of former Parkview head coach Al Flanigan, who passed away earlier in the season. Over his career, Flanigan helped win 7 state championships and 12 conference titles, with the school’s court being named after the legendary figure.

“Coach Flanigan was real close to the team. He would come talk at practice, bringing it home would mean a lot,” Harrison explained ahead of the state championship victory.

Following his success with the perfect homecoming story, Harrison will now be tasked with defending his perfect state title record with Parkview Magnet. The 2026-27 Arkansas High School basketball season will tip off in November, as the Patriots enter as defending 5A state champs.