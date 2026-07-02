Parrish Community (Fla.) football names new head coach

Parrish Community (Fla.) football program will be promoting from within for their next head coach, according to a report by ABC 7 Suncoast.

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The Bulls have promoted running backs coach Kody McNear to the position of head football coach for the upcoming Florida high school football season. McNear takes over for previous head coach Dylan Clark, who stepped down after the 2025 campaign.

“They’re going to see a team that plays hard. We’re going to give relentless effort,” McNear said in the report. “We’re going to be a process based team, like always. It’s going to be more we over me. For 48 minutes, they’re going to see what Parrish football is [all] about. We ain’t going to lay down.”

“Football is only a small part of your life. You’re going to live until the end. So, you’ve got to be able to adjust in different situations. Hopefully, this book gives us knowledge on different things like that. We’ll have conversations back-and-forth and learn from each other.”

Clark had announced on social media after the 2025 season his resignation as the head football coach at Parrish Community after three seasons at the helm. Clark led the Bulls to the postseason each of his three campaigns and compiled an overall record of 25-7.

The Bulls were coming off a 9-2 season under Clark in which the program qualified for Florida’s Class 6A high school football playoffs, falling to East Lake in the region quarterfinals, 35-7.

Clark had arrived at Parrish Community after leading Alonso (Fla.) for two seasons and went 8-11 overall.

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