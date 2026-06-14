Pat Kelsey front row for St Francis (Calif.) 5-star Yann Kamagate at Section 7 event

Five-star prospect Yann Kamagate took to the court for St Francis (Calif.) this weekend. The class of 2028 recruit was participating in this weekend’s scheduled Section 7 event in Mesa, Arizona. With over 176 teams from 11 states, the event was attended by hundreds of college coaches, including Louisville head coach Pat Kelsey.

The class of 2028 five-star, who is ranked fifth in the nation and first in the state according to Rivals Industry Rankings, currently has offers from most of the top D1 programs. Included among them are Kentucky, UCLA, USC, and Houston. However, he is yet to receive an offer from Kelsey.

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“5-Star and the #4 ranked player in the 2028 class Yann Kamagate takes the floor for St. Francis for the first time this weekend.”5-Star and the #4 ranked player in the 2028 class Yann Kamagate takes the floor for St. Francis for the first time this weekend. Louisillve head coach Pat Kelsey getting a front row view for this one.” Chris Nano reported live from the event.

While the official statistics from the camp for Kamagate have not yet been released, St Francis. finished the event with a 2-2 record. Despite that, all eyes were on them to see the 7’1 class of 2028 recruit, with Mike Malone, Mark Pope, Tommy Lloyd, and Sean Miller also present for their game.

Before the event, most of the recruitment interest had come from Kamagate’s time at the 17U Adidas 3SSB Circuit. In his time there, he averaged 13.9 points, 10.4 rebounds in his first two sessions, with Compton Magic 17U, where he’s currently undefeated with an 8-0 record.

Following his achievements on the 17U Adidas 3SSB circuit, he was named for the NBPA top 100 camp among 120 other prospects. He was named a standout at the camp alongside other top prospects, including Orlando Southeastern Prep (Fla.) five-star Beckham Black and Chandler Compass Prep (Ariz.) four-star DeMarcus Henry.

“Quickly rising Class of 2028 prospect Kamagate continued his stellar play over the spring and summer with averages of 14.3 points and 9.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 70.4 percent from the field. The 7-foot center blocked five shot in a loss to Team Mann.” MaxPreps revealed in its report.

After his standout performance at the NBPA Top 100 Camp, Kamagate’s summer is far from over. The Compton Magic will continue their circuit play in July, with the next event taking place in Texas from July 8th to July 12th.



