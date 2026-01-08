Patrick Nix stepping down as Phenix City Central (AL) football HC

One of the most coveted high school football jobs in all of the Yellowhammer State is now available.

On Thursday morning, Phenix City Schools put out a press release stating that Patrick Nix, father of Denver Broncos’ quarterback Bo Nix, is stepping down as the Phenix City Central Red Devils’ head football coach. Nix in his six seasons leading Phenix City Central, compiled an overall record of 65-14, leading the Red Devils to a AHSAA state championship in 2023.

“Coach Nix has left a lasting impression on Central High School,” Phenix City Central principal Chris Lindsey said in the press release.

“The culture and values that he brought to our school were invaluable. Those same cultures and values far outweigh the wins and championships that were won on the field. We are very thankful for the lasting impact that Coach Nix and his family have left on Central High School, and we wish them nothing but the best in the future.”

Nix guided the Red Devils to a perfect 13-0 record in 2023 en route to Phenix City Central winning the Class 7A state championship. The following two seasons in 2024-25, Nix led Phenix City Central back to the Final Four, with the Red Devils falling to Thompson in the 7A title game in ’24 and again to the Warriors in ’25 in the state semifinals.

Phenix City Central finished No. 2 in the final Alabama 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

