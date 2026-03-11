Patrick Willis, Joe Carter lead NFHS National High School Hall of Fame Class of 2026

Former NFL linebacker Patrick Willis and two-time World Series Champion Joe Carter lead the National Federation of State High School Associations National High School Hall of Fame Class of 2026. Joining them are ten other athletes, coaches, officials, and administrators. As announced on the NFHS website, they will be inducted on June 29 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Willis was a football and basketball standout at Tennessee’s Hollow Rock-Bruceton Central High School. He earned two All-State selections and a regional Most Valuable Player Award. Willis was also the first Tennessee high school football player to be nominated Mr. Football as a linebacker and as a tailback.

After high school football, Patrick Willis played for Ole Miss and became the 2006 SEC Defensive Player of the Year. He is also a two-time All-American and a two-time First-team All-SEC member. These achievements prompted the San Francisco 49ers to select him in the first round of the 2007 NFL Draft. In eight seasons with the 49ers, the Pro Football Hall of Famer received seven Pro Bowl and six All-Pro (five First-team) selections.

Meanwhile, Joe Carter contributed to the Toronto Blue Jays’ back-to-back World Series victories in 1992 and 1993. Before becoming a five-time MLB All-Star and a two-time Silver Slugger awardee, Carter was a three-sport athlete in Oklahoma’s Millwood High School and earned All-State honors in track.

The other athletes joining Patrick Willis and Joe Carter in the NFHS National High School Hall of Fame Class of 2026 are:

Alisha Glass Childress – a former volleyball standout at Leland High School who went on to win three NCAA championships with Penn State

Jordan Larson – a four-time Olympic volleyball athlete who traces her roots to Nebraska’s Logan View High School

Krissy Wendell-Pohl – a two-time NCAA hockey champion at the University of Minnesota who also became Park Center High School legend

Complete list of NFHS High School Hall of Fame Class of 2026 inductees