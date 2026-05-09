Paul Rodio to retire from St. Augustine Prep (NJ) boys hoops coach after 2026-27 season

One of New Jersey high school boys basketball’s longest tenured head coaches in Richland (NJ) St. Augustine Prep Hermits’ lead man Paul Rodio will be retiring after the 2026-27 season, according to a release by the athletic department on Saturday.

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

The 2026-27 campaign will mark the 50th year of Rodio coaching high school boys hoops in the state and the legendary head coach has had a remarkable career. Rodio has collected 1,060 victories, 15 South Jersey titles, five state championships in 36 years of coaching up 20-plus win teams along the way.

“Coach Rodio has been the cornerstone of our basketball program and school community for 50 years,” St. Augustine Prep athletic director Mike Rizzo said in the release. “His commitment to excellence, his leadership of young men, and the pride he has brought to St. Augustine Prep is immeasurable. He built the school into what it is today. While we will certainly miss him, we are grateful to have one more season to celebrate his incredible career.”

Coach Paul Rodio will retire after the upcoming 2026-2027 Basketball season.



Join us this season to help celebrate Coach’s legendary career.



More details on the season schedule and events will be released later in the summer pic.twitter.com/BDBF3cAdkI — HermitsAthletics (@HermitAthletics) May 9, 2026

The Hermits the last three years have begun to see a slight drop off when it comes to the wins column as the team is averaging 12 victories the past three seasons. Rodio has led the program for most of his career to 20 and 30-win seasons en route to putting together one of the best coaching careers for anyone to ever to step foot on the New Jersey boys hardwood.

St. Augustine Prep finished the 2025-26 season with a 14-12 record and as the state’s No. 96 ranked team, according to the final New Jersey High School Boys Basketball Massey Rankings.

How to Follow New Jersey High School Basketball

For New Jersey high school basketball fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Garden State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the hardwood action. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the New Jersey high school basketball excitement across the state.