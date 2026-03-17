Paul VI's Glenn Farello named Naismith High School Coach of the Year

Washington (D.C.) Paul VI took home another prestigious Naismith award on Tuesday after five-star point guard Jordan Smith Jr. (Arkansas commit) had been named the Naismith Boys’ High School Basketball Player of the Year. Add the very man on the bench to the list for the Panthers of Naismith award winners.

The awards announced on Tuesday that Paul VI head coach Glenn Farello has been named the Naismith Boys’ High School Basketball Coach of the Year. This 2025-26 season has been a banner year for Farello and Smith Jr., with the program boasting a national No. 1 ranking, notching a third straight Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) tournament crown and winning a fourth consecutive Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association (VISAA) state title.

Paul VI Catholic is currently 34-2 on the season as the Panthers look to own the title of being referred to as the nation’s top high school boys basketball team. The only two losses on the season for Smith and the Panthers came against Florida’s Prolific Prep and Calvary Christian Academy.

Farello had been building a case to win the Jersey Mike’s Naismith High School Boys Basketball Coach of the Year, leading the top team out of the DMV region and ranked No. 1 via the latest Virginia 2025 High School Boys Basketball Massey Rankings. Farello, who is in his 28th season as a head coach, was one of 10 recognized coaches around the country on the watch list for the Naismith award.

The Panthers are currently ranked No. 1 via the Rivals National 2025 High School Boys Basketball Composite Rankings and No. 2 via Massey Rankings.

More about Paul VI Catholic High School

Paul VI Catholic High School in Fairfax, VA, offers a dynamic athletic program that complements its rigorous academic curriculum. The school features a variety of sports, including basketball, soccer, and cross country, with an emphasis on developing athletic skills, teamwork, and sportsmanship. Paul VI Catholic’s facilities and coaching staff are dedicated to providing a competitive yet supportive environment, promoting both athletic and academic excellence. The program is designed to help students excel in their athletic pursuits while fostering personal growth and leadership.

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