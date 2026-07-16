Paycor Stadium to potentially host Ohio high school football regular season game

Last year Paycor Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Cincinnati Bengals, hosted the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) Region 4 championship game between Elder and St. Xavier, which easily drew over 20,000-plus spectators and even celebrities like Barstool Sports CEO and founder Dave Portnoy.

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Now the NFL venue could be playing host another Ohio high school football game this upcoming season, according to a press release by Princeton City Schools last week. The matchup in question would be the Aug. 21 meeting between Archbishop Moeller (OH) and Princeton (OH), two Top 25 teams out of the state of Ohio heading into the 2026 season.

We appreciate the interest surrounding the proposed Princeton vs. Moeller football game at Paycor Stadium.

At this time, discussions are ongoing, and parties continue to work through the details of a potential agreement.

As with any significant partnership or event involving the district, any agreement must be reviewed and approved by the Princeton City Schools Board of Education before it becomes official.

We appreciate the excitement and enthusiasm from our community and will share additional information once negotiations have concluded and the Board has had the opportunity to consider the proposal.

The Princeton Vikings are looking forward to a great season of new beginnings with our updated facilities, field house, and concession stands.

Hamilton County Commission vice president Alicia Reece also released a statement regarding the potential Princeton-Moeller matchup being played at Paycor Stadium.

“I am pleased to see Hamilton County working with Princeton and Moeller High Schools to bring this event to Paycor Stadium,” Reece said in a statement. “I will continue pushing for more high school sporting events, concerts, and entertainment opportunities at taxpayer-funded venues, which are among our county’s greatest assets. I am hopeful the final details will be announced soon.”

More about Archbishop Moeller High School

“Moeller High School, located in Cincinnati, Ohio, is a prestigious private Catholic school known for its rigorous academics, competitive athletics, and strong commitment to spiritual and moral development. Offering a variety of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future success. Moeller’s athletic teams are highly successful, frequently achieving state championships and fostering school pride. Emphasizing leadership, faith, and community service, the school ensures students are well-rounded and ready for future challenges.”

More about Princeton High School

“Princeton High School, home of the Vikings, is located in Cincinnati, Ohio. Known for its strong academic programs and diverse student body, Princeton offers a comprehensive range of extracurricular activities, including a competitive athletics program. The school’s teams, known as the Vikings, participate actively in football and basketball among other sports, fostering teamwork and sportsmanship. With its distinctive primary color of #002E6D and secondary color of #FFD700, Princeton High School prides itself on preparing students not only for success in sports but also in academics and beyond. For more information, visit their official website and follow their athletics on social media.”