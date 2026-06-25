Pell City (AL) football tabs interim head coach for 2026

Pell City High School (Ala.) has officially decided on who will be the Panthers’ interim head football coach for the 2026 Alabama high school season, according to a report by AL.com.

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Per the report, new Pell City High principal Jason Deason has tabbed offensive coordinator Erik Kuykendall as the football program’s head coach while Jake Ganus serves his season-long suspension.

The AHSAA last month announced sanctions against the Panthers’ football program regarding recruiting violations, which included a fine, probation, removal from the playoffs and a season-long suspension for first-year Ganus. Additionally, any students found violating the rule will be permanently ineligible for athletics at Pell City, but they may regain eligibility in the school district where their family resides.

The AHSAA TV Network had also last month announced a update to the 2026 high school football schedule of games that will be televised, with noticeably the Pell City vs Oxford Week 3 matchup removed from the slate.

Deason, who was approved as principal on June 23, by the Pell City Board of Education, says that Ganus will remain employed as a teacher within the school system for the duration of his suspension.

Ganus was heading into his first season at the helm of the the program after coming over from Moody this offseason. The former Georgia Bulldogs linebacker had led Moody to a 44-10 record over the last four seasons and guided the program to its first-ever state championship in December.

Pell City finished the 2025 season with a record of 7-4. The Panthers ended the Alabama high school football season ranked No. 39 and fell in the opening round of the Class 6A playoffs to Homewood, 28-14.

More about Pell City High School

“Pell City High School is located in Pell City, Alabama, and serves grades 9-12. The school is dedicated to academic excellence and community involvement, providing a variety of extracurricular activities, including a robust athletics program. The Panthers compete in various sports, including football and basketball, fostering teamwork and sportsmanship among students. The school emphasizes character development and encourages student participation in sports to enhance their high school experience.”