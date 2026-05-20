Pell City (Ala.) ruled ineligible for 2026 Alabama high school football playoffs

One of Alabama’s top high school football programs last year will not be allowed to participate in next season’s playoffs, according to a release from the Alabama High School Activities Assocation.

Pell City, which finished last year 7-4 in Class 5, been fined and placed on probation for recruiting violations. Head coach Jake Ganus has also been suspended for the entirety of the 2026 season, and the team will not be allowed to participate in the postseason.

Additionally, any students found to be in violation of the rule will be deemed permanently ineligible to participate in athletics at Pell City, but can gain eligibility in the school district where the family resides.

Ganus is in his first season helming the program after coming over from Moody this offseason. The former Georgia Bulldogs linebacker had led Moody to a 44-10 record over the last four seasons and guided the program to its first-ever state championship in December. The Blue Devils finished the 2025 season with a record of 13-2 and capped it off with a 25-0 shutout of Vigor to secure their first title in school history.

Pell City, meanwhile, ended the Alabama high school football season ranked No. 39 in the Rivals Composite High School Football Rankings and fell in the opening round of the Class 6A playoffs to Homewood, 28-14.

Offseason of tumult for Ganus and his programs

According to the AHSAA, Pell City will be able to play its 10-game regular season schedule with an interim coach leading the program. However, games played against Pell City this season “will not count in the Class 5A, Region 5 standings nor in any tiebreaker due to the school being ineligible for championship play.”

Back in December, Moody’s program was fined and placed on probation for “flagrant unsportsmanlike conduct” after photos of team members smoking cigars in the Protective Stadium locker room following the championship game win over Vigor surfaced. Ganus, four assistant coaches and 10 players were not be allowed to participate in the 2026 spring or fall jamboree game and the first regular-season game of 2026.

The same day that was announced, Ganus was introduced as the next head coach at Pell City.

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