Penn Hills (Pa.) names interim head football coach

Pittsburgh (Pa.) Penn Hills High School has decided on who will be their interim head football coach for the 2026 football season.

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

According to a social media post, the Indians have tabbed alum Dan Mason as the program’s interim head football coach for the 2026 Pennsylvania high school football season.

Congratulations to former Indian Dan Mason who has been named our interim head coach. #IndiansNation

Congratulations to former Indian Dan Mason who has been named our interim head coach.#IndiansNation pic.twitter.com/yT9cNMBS5A — PENN HILLS INDIANS FOOTBALL (@phqbclub) June 12, 2026

Mason replaces Charles Morris, who compiled a 24-20 record over the past four seasons with the program. The Indians end the search for a head coach at a important juncture of the year where the team is heading into the summer months.

Penn Hills has had notable names come through the program, including NFL defensive linemen

Treyvon Hester and Super Bowl champion Aaron Donald, respectively. The program is just seven years removed from a 16-0 season when they won the Division AAAAA state championship back in 2018.

Now Mason will be tabbed with getting the program back on track after the least amount victories since the 2015 campaign.

The Indians ended this past season with a 3-7 record and finished ranked No. 125 in the final 2025 Pennsylvania High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Penn Hills High School

Penn Hills High School, part of the Penn Hills School District in Pittsburgh, PA, is committed to fostering a learning environment that empowers students to reach their full potential. The school emphasizes both academic excellence and athletic achievement, with numerous varsity sports teams and a vibrant school culture. Known as the Indians, PHHS prides itself on strong community engagement, supporting students in both education and extracurricular pursuits​.

For Pennsylvania high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Keystone State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the state of Pennsylvania.