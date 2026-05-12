Pennsylvania high school baseball pitcher throws no-hitter in losing effort

It’s not everyday that a Pennsylvania high school baseball pitcher is able to hit the mound and throw a no-hitter on any given night. In a first round Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League (WPIAL) playoff contest between Freedom (PA) Freedom Area and Coal Center (PA) California Area, that very scenario took place.

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Except the pitcher that pulled off the feat was on the losing end of things despite throwing a no-hitter.

According to statistics via MaxPreps and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Freedom Area pitcher Garrett Drutarosky pitched a no-hitter and struck out eight batters, but walked four and the Bulldogs committed three errors en route to a 3-1 loss to California Area.

What's it like to throw a no-hitter in a playoff game and lose? Freedom baseball pitcher Garrett Drutarosky found out.



He threw no-hitter against California in today's 1st round WPIAL playoff game. But California won, 3-1.



Drutarosky walked 4 and Freedom made 3 errors. — Mike White (@mwhiteburgh) May 11, 2026

The Trojans ended up scoring runs in the first, third and sixth innings off of the walks, errors committed by the Bulldogs as they only yielded the one run in the seventh inning. Freedom Area ended the night notching five hits, but only the one run scored.

Freedom Area exited the night with a 8-12 record to end their season, with Drutarosky having to take the loss in stride in a no hit effort on the mound. Drutarosky for the season has a 5-4 record with a 3.18 earned run average and 59 strikeouts.

California Area is currently riding a 4-game winning streak as they advanced in the WPIAL playoffs to the second round and the Trojans are now 15-6 on the Pennsylvania high school baseball season.

More about California Area High School

California Area High School serves students in the California Area School District of Pennsylvania. Located in Coal Center, PA, the school fosters academic excellence and offers diverse extracurricular opportunities, including a comprehensive athletics program. The school’s sports teams, known as the Trojans, compete in multiple sports, such as football, basketball, baseball, and track & field, promoting teamwork and community engagement.