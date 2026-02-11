Pennsylvania high school boys basketball coach accused of embezzling nearly $250k

According to a Pittsburgh Post-Gazette report, a Pennsylvania high school basketball coach has been accused of embezzling nearly $250,000 from a non-profit organization.

The report names Burrell High School (Pa.) head boys basketball coach Michael Fantuzzo as the alleged theft of the exact amount of $246,708.01 allegedly taken from the non-profit Pennsylvania Occupational Therapy Association (POTA).

An announcement on the case was made earlier this week by the Montgomery County District Attorney.

According to the news release by the Montgomery County district Attorney’s office, Fantuzzo is being charged with one count of Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition and two counts of Theft by Deception.

The news release stated that among the expenses allegedly made by Fantuzzo with a POTA credit card was $128,000 charge for personal use. Also discovered was payments made towards a family trip to Disney World, an Outer Banks vacation rental, country club membership fees, limousine service, credit cards, purchase and installation of a hot tub at Fantuzzo’s home and payment of local and state property taxes.

Fantuzzo has been the head coach of Burrell’s boys basketball team since the 2020-21 season and has compiled an overall record of 68-64 over the course of six campaigns.

Currently this season, the Bucs have a record of 10-12 and are ranked No. 309, according to the latest Pennsylvania 2025 High School Boys Basketball Massey Rankings.

