Pennsylvania High School Football: Haverford reveals slate

Pennsylvania high school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every county around the state and the Keystone State has always been a breeding ground for college prospects, with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.

One of Pennsylvania high school football’s top prep programs in the state is the Haverford, which plays many of the best teams in the region on an annual basis. With the talent the team is set to return this upcoming 2026 season, the Fords could be looking at a bounce back season from 2025.

The Fords over the weekend released their 2026 Pennsylvania high school football schedule, with several interesting matchups lined up. Among the players slated to return to Haverford is junior safety Marcus Jones and interior offensive linemen Owen Bernard, Preston Bernard.

The full Haverford 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with official game times and home/away included.

Aug. 22 – Henderson – Preseason scrimmage

Aug. 28 – Truman

Sep. 3 – Garnet Valley

Sep. 10 – Penncrest

Sep. 18 – at Academy Park

Sep. 25 – at Strath Haven

Oct. 2 – Lower Merion

Oct. 9 – Marple Newtown

Oct. 16 – Ridley

Oct. 23 – at Harriton

Oct. 30 – at Conestoga

Nov. 26 – Upper Darby

The Fords this past 2025 season finished with a 8-4 record and as the No. 84 in the state, according to the final Pennsylvania 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Haverford High School

Haverford High School, located in Havertown, Pennsylvania, serves grades 9-12 as part of the School District of Haverford Township. Known for its commitment to academic excellence and diverse extracurricular offerings, the school supports students through a variety of programs, including a strong athletics department and a unique student-run radio station, WHHS, the oldest in the U.S. Its sports teams, known as the Fords, compete in the PIAA, fostering school spirit and community involvement.

For Pennsylvania high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Keystone State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Pennsylvania high school football excitement across the state.