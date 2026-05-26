Pennsylvania high school football team cancels 2026 season

A Pennsylvania high school football program has canceled their 2026 season for both varsity and junior varsity, according to a NBC 10 report.

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Cheltenham School District announced on Tuesday that it is canceling the 2026 Pennsylvania high school football season for the Wyncote (Pa.) Cheltenham Panthers.

According to the NBC report, reasoning for the season being canceled stems from the school district district needing to fulfill tasks that were assigned after a hazing incident that occurred last year with the football team. Below is excerpts from the letter sent out by the school district regarding the decision to cancel the season.

“The completion of critical tasks required to reset the program is directly dependent on the findings from both the internal and external investigations currently underway,” Cheltenham School District superintendent Dr. Brian W. Scriven said in the letter sent out by the district. “Until those investigations are concluded and their findings are known, it is not possible to define, develop, or execute the necessary corrective actions. The district cannot build a path forward around unknowns. The scope and nature of what must be addressed will be determined by the evidence, and that process must be allowed to run its course before any meaningful next steps can be taken.”

“We will begin exploring opportunities to work with coaches and advisors more intentionally to ensure pep band, drumline, color guard, and cheerleading continue to have opportunities to compete and proudly represent Cheltenham High School. Under our current structure, during the fall season, these programs primarily provide school spirit and entertainment during football games. However, the energy, pride, and sense of community that these groups bring should be experienced and appreciated across all of our athletic programs. Our students, families, and fans deserve the opportunity to enjoy the spirit and excitement that these teams contribute to the overall game-day experience.”

The Panthers ended this past season with a 3-6 record and finishing ranked No. 125 in the final 2025 Pennsylvania High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Cheltenham High School

Cheltenham High School (CHS), located in Wyncote, Pennsylvania, is a public high school known for its commitment to academic excellence and diverse extracurricular programs. Founded in 1884, CHS serves a culturally rich student body and offers comprehensive courses, advanced placement options, and a wide array of sports. As a member of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) and the Suburban One League (SOL), CHS promotes sportsmanship and has a history of success in athletics, particularly in basketball and track​.

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