Pennsylvania high school to implement drug testing on student-athletes

A Pennsylvania high school decided to have its student-athletes undergo drug testing. Lauren Talotta of WPXI-TV reported that seventh- to 12th-grade students at Aliquippa High School who participate in sports and activities must consent to preseason drug testing before participating.

The school introduced this policy during the school district’s curriculum night, but it’s unclear whether they will implement the testing immediately or start it next school year. Meanwhile, students who refuse to undergo testing cannot continue with their extracurricular activities and will be subject to intervention and education.

Furthermore, the students will remain in the drug testing pool throughout the year and could be tested under suspicion. The school believes that this measure will help address underage drug use. However, this approach comes with mixed reactions. While some support disciplining student-athletes, others are wary that the school will enforce the consequences fairly, especially if a talented athlete tests positive.

For example, Aliquippa’s high school football team has won three Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association state championships in the last five years. The Quips also completed a perfect 14-0 record in 2023, capped off by a victory against Dallas to take home the title. Last year, the team finished with a respectable 10-4 record but suffered a season-ending loss against Twin Valley.

Meanwhile, some people involved in the school and the Aliquippa community question the legality of the drug testing. However, as Clay Sauertieg of BroBible wrote, the United States Supreme Court ruled that random testing of students participating in extracurricular activities, such as sports, is constitutional.

It’s a different premise, though, if a school wants to test its entire student body. Doing so violates the Fourth Amendment, which protects individuals against unreasonable searches and seizures by the government.

Aliquippa competes in Class 3A of the Pennsylvania high school sports system. As of the 2024-25 season, they have 912 enrolled students, including 430 from the 7th to 12th grades.