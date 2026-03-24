Pennsylvania legislator wants PIAA to review how student-athlete transfers are assessed

If Pennsylvania state representative Robert Matzie has it his way, the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) will have new procedures on how student-athlete transfers are assessed by the governing body of high school athletics in the Keystone State.

According to a press release on Tuesday, the findings of a legislative study prompted Matzie to speak out regarding on how the PIAA transfers are “monitored and adjudicated” along with how particular private, charter, co-op schools receive student athletes. Also added in the release was Matzie’s request to the PIAA on how the association decides where state championship venues are selected and decided on.

The aforementioned study was launched in late 2024 regarding how the PIAA makes decisions and the overall operation of the association.

“The study’s findings and recommendations demonstrate the need for updated PlAA policies relative to how transfers are monitored and adjudicated, where and how certain private, charter, and co-op schools get their student athletes, and how championship sites are determined,” Matzie said via the press release. “This vindicates the questions I’ve raised over the past several years, especially in regard to the treatment of the Aliquippa School District.”

Among the recommendations that Matzie is making to the PIAA are the following bullet points:

establish a statewide body to independently record, monitor and adjudicate student-athlete transfers among member schools.

revise its policy for feeder schools, which pipeline student-athletes into a specific senior high schools, by strengthening the feeder school definition for private schools to ensure that member schools across the state are operating under uniform, clearly specified guidelines.

document clear requirements for potential championship host venues; clear procedures for its championship site selection process; and the extent to which each championship site proposal meets the requirements listed in its Request for Proposal.

“With the change in leadership at the PIAA and in light of some of their more recent, positive actions, I am hopeful that these recommendations will be implemented as soon as practicable,” Matzie added from the release. “As a member of the PA Athletic Oversight Committee, I am prepared to take up the task of putting these changes into place legislatively, if necessary. Moving forward, I stand ready to work with PIAA Executive Director Byers and the board to ensure that all school districts and, most importantly, all of our student athletes are treated with fairness and consistency.”

Pennsylvania’s PIAA isn’t the only state that has come under fire from state legislators regarding student-athlete movement in recent memory as South Carolina’s 113-year old South Carolina High School League (SCHSL) was under the scope of lawmakers regarding their handling of student-athlete transfers tied to eligibility requirements.

South Carolina state legislators had previously laid down a final demand in order to keep the SCHSL remaining as the main governing body for K-12 sports in that league commissioner Jerome Singleton must step down from his position. Singleton announced earlier this month he would be retiring from his position within the next year and a half.

If Singleton had refused to step away from the SCHSL, South Carolina lawmakers were planning to continue to move forward with a house bill that would abolish the league in favor of a state-ran South Carolina High School Athletic Association (SCHSAA), which would had been overseen by the state’s Department of Education.

About the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA)

“The PIAA oversees senior high and junior high athletic competitions in the state and is charged with developing and enforcing rules regulating those competitions. More than 1,400 public, charter and private schools with more than 350,000 student athletes fall within PlAA’s jurisdiction.”

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