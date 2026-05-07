Pete Carroll and Mack Brown named head coaches for 2027 Polynesian Bowl

Just north of 21 years since the 2006 Rose Bowl, Mack Brown and Pete Carroll will once again be on opposing sidelines.

The adidas Polynesian Bowl announced today that Brown and Carroll have been selected as head coaches for the 2027 game.

The two faced off in the epic Rose Bowl back on January 4, 2006, No. 1 USC seeing its 34-game winning streak end at the end hands of No. 2 Texas, who would win the Rose Bowl in the final seconds and earn the 2005 BCS National Championship.

Brown got the upper hand on Carroll that day, but now, 2,500 miles from their last showdown, the two will once again face off in Hawaii.

The adidas Polynesian Bowl, benefiting Shriners Children’s, is an annual all-star game played in Honolulu, Hawai‘i, featuring 100 of the nation’s top-ranked junior and senior high school football players.

Brown will serve as head coach for TEAM MAUKA (Hawaiian word for mountain). His career spans decades and is marked by great success at the highest level. At the University of Texas, he led the Longhorns to a national championship in 2005 and became one of the winningest coaches in program history. Coach Brown also served as head coach at North Carolina, guiding the Tar Heels to multiple bowl appearances across two separate stints. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2018.

“I’m truly excited to be part of the adidas Polynesian Bowl. I’ve always believed in the power of the game to bring people together, and I look forward to sharing in these athletes’ journey—an experience they’ll carry with them for the rest of their lives,” said Mack Brown.

Pete Carroll will serve as head coach for TEAM MAKAI (Hawaiian word for ocean). He is one of football’s most accomplished and energetic coaches, known for his success at both the collegiate and professional levels. Coach Carroll served as head coach at the University of Southern California (USC) from 2001 to 2009, leading the Trojans to two national championships. He later became head coach of the Seattle Seahawks, guiding the team to a Super Bowl XLVIII victory and multiple playoff appearances.

“It’s an incredible honor to be part of the adidas Polynesian Bowl and to serve as a head coach. The Polynesian community has given so much to football at every level. This event is about more than football—it’s about celebrating culture, family, and the tremendous talent of these young men,” said Pete Carroll.

This marks the first meeting between coaches Brown and Carroll since the 2006 BCS National Championship nearly two decades ago.

Past Polynesian Bowl Head Coaches

June Jones, Dick Tomey (2017)

Terry Donahue, Dick Vermeil (2018)

Mike Bellotti, Jim Zorn (2019)

Frank Beamer, Steve Spurrier (2020)

June Jones, Doug Williams (2022)

Romeo Crennel, Mark Richt (2023)

Marvin Lewis, Mike Zimmer (2024)

Jim Caldwell, Gary Kubiak (2025)

Doug Pederson, Mike Singletary (2026)

“Having Mack Brown and Pete Carroll lead the adidas Polynesian Bowl is truly special. They are legendary leaders who reflect the values of our game and our community, and we’re proud to have them help guide these young men,” said Jesse Sapolu, Chairman of the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame.