After nine seasons leading the St. Augustine Prep (NJ) football program, Pete Lancetta will no longer be leading the team heading into the 2026 New Jersey high school campaign.

According to an official announcement by the school’s athletics on Wednesday morning, Lancetta and the Hermits are parting ways.

“We are deeply grateful to Coach Lancetta for his nine years of service to the Hermits football program,” St. Augustine Prep athletic director Mike Rizzo said in a statement. “His passion for the game and his care for our student-athletes helped build a strong foundation that will benefit the program for years to come.”

An announcement regarding the St. Augustine Prep Football Program pic.twitter.com/bldlknvvL5 — HermitsAthletics (@HermitAthletics) March 4, 2026

Over the span of the nine seasons that Lancetta led St. Augustine Prep, he had compiled an overall record of 59-34 during the stretch from 2017 to 2025. Just this past season he had led the team to a 6-4 record, playing in the NJSIAA’s Non-Public Group A, one of the country’s toughest classifications.

St. Augustine Prep had shown the ability to play up against some of the state’s best programs, with narrow losses coming up against state champion Winslow Township (19-6 loss), Millville (28-21 loss), Holy Spirit (28-27 loss) and in the postseason versus St. Peter’s Prep (31-17 loss).

The Hermits ended this past season finishing at No. 12 in the final 2025 New Jersey high school football rankings.

For New Jersey high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Garden State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the New Jersey high school football excitement across the state.