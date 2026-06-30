Pete Lancetta to join Hammonton (N.J.) football as assistant

A very well known former New Jersey high school football head coach will be back on the sidelines for the 2026 season, but this time as a assistant.

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On Monday, Pat Lancetta told On3’s Nick Kosko that former Richland (N.J.) St. Augustine Prep head coach Pete Lancetta is returning to Hammonton High School (N.J.) as an assistant coach. Lancetta was the head coach at Hammonton from 1998 to 2014, compiling an overall mark of 215-64-2, winning four sectional titles along the way.

Over the span of the nine seasons that Lancetta at his next stop at St. Augustine Prep, he had compiled an overall record of 59-34 during the stretch from 2017 to 2025. Just this past New Jersey high school football season he had led the team to a 6-4 record, playing in the NJSIAA’s Non-Public Group A, one of the country’s toughest classifications.

St. Augustine Prep had shown the ability every week to play up against some of the state’s best programs, with narrow losses coming up against state champion Winslow Township (19-6 loss), Millville (28-21 loss), Holy Spirit (28-27 loss) and in the postseason versus St. Peter’s Prep (31-17 loss).

The Hermits have since hired former Winslow Township (N.J.) head coach Bill Belton to the same position.

St. Augustine Prep ended this past season finishing at No. 12 in the final 2025 New Jersey high school football rankings, while Hammonton ended the campaign with a record of 1-9 and haven’t had a winning campaign since 2022.

More about Hammonton High School

“Hammonton High School, located in Hammonton, New Jersey, is one of South Jersey’s most respected and tradition-rich athletic programs. Known as the Blue Devils, the school competes in the Cape-Atlantic League and is a member of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association. Hammonton has achieved sustained success across football, baseball, softball, soccer, wrestling, basketball, track and field, volleyball, and cross country. The Blue Devils are particularly renowned for baseball, one of the premier programs in New Jersey, with multiple sectional and state championships and a long history of producing collegiate athletes. The school has also enjoyed significant success in football and wrestling, regularly competing for conference and postseason honors. Supported by a passionate community, strong facilities, and a culture emphasizing hard work, discipline, and pride, Hammonton consistently contends for championships across multiple sports. The Blue Devils’ tradition of athletic excellence has established them as one of the top public-school programs in South Jersey.”