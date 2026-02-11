Phenix City Central (Ala.) releases 2026 football slate

High school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and one that is a breeding ground for college prospects is Alabama, with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.

One of the Yellowhammer State’s top football programs year in and year out is the Phenix City Central Red Devils as the team reached the AHSAA Class 7A state semifinals in 2025 and should be a contender once again in Class 6A. The Red Devils’ season opener is a doozy as its a rematch from last year’s state semis against 7A state champion Thompson.

Cody Flournoy will be heading into his first season as Phenix City Central’s head football coach, coming over from Jackson. Flournoy, who was a former Phenix City Central assistant, is a two-time Alabama high school football state championship head coach and led the Aggies to back-to-back Class 4A titles in 2024 an 2025. The Red Devils are slated to bring back a talented core of players, including 2027 four-stars in offensive linemen Jatori Williams and quarterback Bobby Coleman.

Phenix City Central High School 2026 football schedule

Aug. 20 – Thompson

Aug. 28 – at Pell City

Sep. 4 – JAG

Sep. 11 – at Opelika

Sep. 18 – Auburn

Oct. 2 – at Dothan

Oct. 9 – at Smiths Station

Oct. 16 – Carver

Oct. 23 – Enterprise

Oct. 30 – at Clay-Chalkville

Phenix City Central finished No. 2 in the final Alabama 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Phenix City Central High School

Phenix City Central High School, located in Phenix City, Alabama, is a well-regarded public school known for its strong academics, competitive athletics, and diverse extracurricular activities. Offering a range of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future careers. Phenix City Central’s athletic teams are known for their success in state competitions. Emphasizing leadership, community service, and personal development, the school ensures students are well-rounded and prepared for future challenges.

For Alabama high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Yellowhammer State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the state of Alabama.