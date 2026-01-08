Phil Jacobs announces resignation after 9 seasons as head football coach at Dexter (MI)

One of the top high school football head coaches out of the state of Michigan announced Wednesday evening that he’s stepping away at Dexter (MI) after nine years roaming the sidelines.

Phil Jacobs announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he’s stepping down as the head football coach of the Dreadnaughts. Dexter this past 2025 season reached the MHSAA Division 2 state championship game and fell to Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Prep, 51-14.

After nine incredible years as the head football coach at Dexter High School, I want to express my deepest gratitude on the journey we’ve shared. It has been an honor to coach such amazing young men, and to work alongside an outsanding coaching staff. None of this would have been possible without an administration that values athletics, and a supportive community and passionate fans. Most importantly, thank you to my rock – my wife – and family for their unwaverying support over my 35 year coaching career. I am forever grateful for the opportunity to have been part of this amazing program, and I leave with a heart full of pride and lasting memories. Thank you, Dexter, for allowing me to be a part of this incredible journey. GO DREADS!

Jacobs arrived at Dexter in 2017 looking to turn around a program that had only won two games in the previous five seasons before he took the job and also the Dreadnaughts went on a 42-game losing streak.

All Jacobs did was take Dexter to the postseason nine straight years, compiling a 65-31 record and finishing his career at 132-85.

Dexter finished as the No. 17 team, according to the Michigan 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

