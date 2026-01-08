Philadelphia Eagles surprised Pennsylvania high school football player with Super Bowl 60 tickets

Jayden Boyd’s determination to make a Pennsylvania high school football comeback after an accident inspired the Philadelphia Eagles. Hence, the two-time Super Bowl champions rewarded the Northeast High School athlete with two tickets to Super Bowl 60.

Boyd fought through adversity after he was inadvertently shot in the spine through a door while playing video games with his friends. Since then, he recovered enough to play during the Vikings’ Thanksgiving game and season-ender. While Northeast dropped a 22-14 decision to Philadelphia Central to end their season at 4-8, the Eagles thought that Boyd deserved this treat.

None other than 2024 NFL Offensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl 59 champion Saquon Barkley surprised Boyd and his family with two tickets to this year’s Super Bowl at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Barkley even joked with Boyd’s family by saying, “I see you’ve got a lovely family, so I’ll let you guys fight over this one.” Barkley also signed an Eagles jersey for Boyd and took pictures with his family.

Jayden, your strength and determination inspire us. We couldn’t think of anyone more deserving of this Super Bowl surprise 💚 pic.twitter.com/fzAPxeNCdR — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 7, 2026

If all goes well, Boyd and his companion could see the Eagles get a shot at defending their Super Bowl title. Coincidentally, Philadelphia’s path to a potential sixth Super Bowl appearance starts against the San Francisco 49ers, the home team at this year’s Super Bowl venue. However, as the third seed and NFC East champions, the Eagles will have home-field advantage in their Wild Card Round matchup.

