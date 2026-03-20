Pierre Rondo, son of former Kentucky star, shines in playoff debut as an 8th grader

North Oldham (Ky.) eighth grade point guard Pierre Rondo, the son of former UK star and longtime NBA guard Rajon Rondo, has been shining on the Kentucky high school hardwood all throughout the 2025-26 season and that continued Thursday night when the postseason began in the Blue Grass State.

The younger Rondo was superb in a 74-61 victory over Lyon County, scoring 25 points, dishing out seven assists and grabbing four rebounds. Part of the Class of 2030 recruiting cycle, the eighth grade phenom is likely to become one of the top overall prospects when it’s all said and done.

Pierre Rondo Jr. just Played in his first State Tourney..



Hes 13 years old, had to leave middle school early to Play in the Kentucky State Tourney.. Something no other Rondo has done before..



He’s playing against 19 year old hold back seniors and all that..



Vs Lyon County..… pic.twitter.com/VYqfaLOujp — Frankie Vision (@Frankie_Vision) March 20, 2026

North Oldham led throughout the contest and comfortably by halftime, holding a 15-point lead heading into the break. With the way Rondo was shooting the basketball, it was going to be difficult for Lyon County to come away victorious as the guard shot 75 percent from the field.

This is just the latest of many great performances the younger Rondo has had this 2025-26 season for North Oldham as the point guard has played well beyond his age, which he’s currently 13. Earlier in the season, Rondo led the Tigers to an upset victory of top-ranked St. Xavier, 72-69. The point guard showed out in the late January meeting, scoring 17 points, nine assists, four rebounds and three steals.

North Oldham has proven themselves to being one of the top teams in the Bluegrass State, with the Tigers checking in at No. 5 according to the latest Kentucky 2025 High School Boys Basketball Massey Rankings.

More about North Oldham High School

North Oldham High School, located in Goshen, KY, opened in 2003 to alleviate overcrowding at other schools in the area. It serves students in grades 9-12 and is known for its strong academic and athletic programs. The school is part of the Oldham County Schools district and has consistently performed well on state assessments. The school’s mascot is the Mustang, and its colors are teal, black, and gray.

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