Pinellas Park (Fla.) hires former Duke OL standout as HFC

Pinellas Park (Fla.) has been in the search for a new head football coach this off-season and on Monday announced who that will be.

Former Duke standout offensive lineman Takoby Cofield announced on social media that he has been named the new head football coach of the Patriots. Cofield played for the Blue Devils from 2011-14 and started three full seasons while at Duke.

“Patriot nation I’m home! Excited to be the new HC,” Cofield said in his statement on social media.

Cofield steps in for Max Smith, who was the program’s head coach from 2022-25 and won 24 games during that time.

When it comes to being a decorated Duke offensive lineman, Cofield saw action right out of the gates as a freshman and started three full seasons in Durham, North Carolina. From 2011-14, Cofield appeared in 51 games and started in 42 consecutive contests, and was named a third team All-ACC selection his senior campaign.

Now Cofield is tasked with taking on a Pinellas Park program that’s looking to get themselves back in the conversation as one of Pinellas County’s top high school football teams. The last time the Patriots posted double-digit victories was back in 2018 under the watch of then-head coach Kenny Crawford.

The Patriots ended this past season finishing ranked No. 229 in the final 2025 Florida High School Football Massey Rankings.

For Florida high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Sunshine State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Florida high school football excitement across the state.