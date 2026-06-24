Pittsburgh Central Catholic (Pa.) to feature elite offensive line unit in 2026

Pittsburgh Central Catholic (Pa.) has always been a factory for high school football talent, but heading into the 2026 Pennsylvania season, the Vikings are beginning to look like a program that churns out offensive linemen specifically.

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The Vikings return a enormous offensive line unit that will average around 6-foot-6, 280 pounds across. Looking at the potential starting five linemen for Central Catholic rivals some of the top offensive lines not only in the Northeast, but on a national high school football level as well.

Central Catholic also is slated to return multiple key offensive pieces to the roster outside of its line up front. The Vikings had a 13-2 record in 2025 and finished No. 18, according to the final 2025 Pennsylvania high school football Massey Rankings.

The first chance this impressive front five will get against another team is when Pittsburgh Central Catholic will host Bergen Catholic (N.J.) in Week 0 of the 2026 high school football season. The contest between the Vikings and Crusaders is a showdown of elite Northeast high school football programs.

We take a closer look at the projected starting five offensive linemen for the Pittsburgh Central Catholic Vikings:

OT Jimmy Kalis — Ohio State commit

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 9 state, No. 25 position, No. 290 nationally

Star rating: 4-star

Height: 6-foot-7

Weight: 290 pounds

IOL Elvis Bethea

Rivals Industry Ranking: NR

Star rating: NR

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 290 pounds

College offers: Akron, Incarnate Word, Kent State, Marshall, Maryland, Miami (OH), Pittsburgh, Sacramento State, Syracuse

IOL Jon Sassic — Penn State commit

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 27 state, No. 71 position, No. 898 nationally

Star rating: 3-star

Height: 6-foot-7

Weight: 280 pounds

IOL Roman Maurizio

Rivals Industry Ranking: NR

Star rating: NR

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 285 pounds

College offers: Buffalo, Kent State, Miami (OH), Pittsburgh

OT James Halter — Notre Dame commit

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 5 state, No. 8 position, No. 89 nationally

Star rating: 4-star

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 268 pounds

More about Central Catholic High School

“Central Catholic High School in Pittsburgh, PA, is a private, all-boys, college preparatory institution founded on the principles of St. John Baptist de La Salle. It emphasizes academic excellence, faith development, and leadership. Known for its strong athletic programs, including football, hockey, rowing, and golf, the school fosters a spirit of integrity, respect, and service. The mascot is the Viking, and the school is commonly abbreviated as CCHS.”