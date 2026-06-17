Plainfield (N.J.) boys basketball names new head coach

Plainfield (NJ) Plainfield boys basketball program, one of New Jersey’s best after winning a second straight Group 4 state championship this past winter, has found who will lead their team moving forward into 2026-27.

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

According to a social media announcement via Instagram, the Cardinals athletic department announced the appointment of former Roselle Catholic/The Patrick School/St. Peter’s Prep head coach Todd Decker as the new lead man.

“Please join us in welcoming Coach Todd Decker as the new Head Coach of Plainfield Boys Basketball,” the social media announcement says. “A championship coach with a proven track record of building successful programs, Coach Decker brings passion, energy, and a commitment to developing young men on and off the court.”

Decker replaces the outgoing Mike Gordon Jr., who stepped down as Plainfield’s head coach after compiling a 117-77 overall record after eight seasons. Gordon’s son, 2027 four-star point guard Micah Gordon, announced recently that he will attending Geneva (Ohio) SPIRE Academy for his senior campaign.

The younger Gordon, who is ranked as the state’s No. 1 player, No. 11 at his position and No. 38 nationally according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, leaves the Cardinals as the program’s all-time leading scorer at 1,841 points.

The Cardinals ended this past season with a 27-4 record and finished ranked No. 3 in the final 2025 New Jersey High School Boys Basketball Massey Rankings.

More about Plainfield High School

“Plainfield High School, located in the heart of Plainfield, NJ, is a historic institution known for its commitment to academic achievement, arts, and athletics. Home of the Cardinals, PHS offers a diverse curriculum, including advanced placement courses, career and technical education, and a strong performing arts program. With a legacy of school spirit and community pride, Plainfield High encourages students to excel and become leaders in a global society.”

How to Follow New Jersey High School Boys Basketball

For New Jersey high school boys basketball fans looking to keep up with scores around the state, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Garden State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the high school hops action throughout the season. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the hardwood excitement across the state.