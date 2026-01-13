Pleasant Grove (Texas) names Jonathan Darby new head football coach

Pleasant Grove (Texas) has its next head football coach.

Defensive coordinator Jonathan Darby has been promoted and is the new lead man for the Hawks, according to East Texas Gameday. Darby replaces Josh Gibson, who stepped down last week after 12 seasons in charge.

Pleasant Grove is coming off an 11-2 campaign in 2025. It finished as the No. 57 team in the Lone Star State, according to the Rivals Composite Rankings. The Hawks made a run to the third round of the 4A Division II playoffs, but fell to eventual state champs Carthage.

Gibson leaves the program after joining in 2014. Pleasant Grove won a pair of state titles under his watch in 2017 and 2019. They won six district titles, with the latest coming in 2025. The Hawks went 124-39 under Gibson.

The Texarkana program was an offensive force once again this past season. It eclipsed 40 points in 10 games and tore through a majority of its regular-season opponents. Pleasant Grove’s lone losses came against top-40 programs in Kilgore and Carthage.

Darby’s defense allowed just 146 total points all season, good for an average of 11.2 points per game. The Hawks kept opponents under 10 points in seven games. Even the regular season defeat to Kilgore saw the Hawks allow just 18 points.

Darby has been the defensive coordinator for the past five seasons. He has prior coaching experience at TCU and Southwestern Oklahoma State.

More about Pleasant Grove High School

“Pleasant Grove High School, located in Texarkana, Texas, is a well-regarded public school known for its strong academics, competitive athletics, and vibrant extracurricular programs. Offering a range of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future careers. Pleasant Grove’s athletic teams are successful, often achieving regional and state recognition. Emphasizing leadership, community involvement, and personal growth, the school ensures students are well-rounded and ready for future challenges.” — via pgisd.net

