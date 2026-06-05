Pleasant Grove (Texas.) wins state title over Calallen (Texas.) with walk-off wild pitch

Texerkana Pleasant Grove (Texas.) pulled off an unlikely upset victory over Corpus Christi Calallen (Texas.) to clinch the Texas 4A D1 state title. A rematch of last year’s state title game, the eventual winners trailed 1-0 going into the seventh inning, before a series of unlikely events saw them clinch the title in thrilling fashion.

Going into today’s game, the losers of today’s final were the No. 2-ranked team nationally according to Rivals High School Baseball Top 25 Rankings. Despite that, Pleasant Grove, which was ranked outside the top 25, was able to overturn them against the odds.



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Texas State commit Collier Carroll almost took it the distance with 11 strikeouts, a series of errors in the seventh inning led to Pleasant Grove’s victory. After an RBI groundout tied the game at 1-1, a wild pitch gifted the Hawks a walk-off victory and the 4A state title.

To make their victory even more shocking, Pleasant Grove also managed to snag the win while hitting just a single ball into the outfield. This was the sacrifice fly that tied the game at 1-1 before they won the game with a walk-off wild pitch.

“PLEASANT GROVE WINS THE STATE CHAMPIONSHIP ON A WALK-OFF WILD PITCH! After trailing 1-0 entering the bottom of the 7th, Walker Wright scores on a wild pitch to win it for the Hawks! A social media user shared the moment that earned Pleasant Grove the state title.

PLEASANT GROVE WINS THE STATE CHAMPIONSHIP ON A WALK-OFF WILD PITCH! 😱😱😱



After trailing 1-0 entering the bottom of the 7th, Walker Wright scores on a wild pitch to win it for the Hawks! 🏆



Highlights brought to you by Your Texas Ford Dealers.#TXHSBSB | @greatertxford… pic.twitter.com/niOW7jtJRV — Dave Campbell's — TexasFootball.com (@dctf) June 5, 2026

Walker Wright, who scored on the wild pitch to grant his team the victory, is a member of the class of 2026 who is currently uncommitted. Following this victory, the Hawks avenged the 2024 4A D1 state championship final, where they fell in a 3-5 defeat to today’s opponents.

With Pleasant Grove’s victory capping off the 2025 4A varsity season in stunning fashion, the varsity baseball season in Texas is not quite over yet. A slate of 5A and 6A state finals still to go, the formerly No. 1-ranked team in the nation, Tomball (Texas.), headlines tomorrow’s games. They take on Houston Memorial (Texas) in the 6A D2 state final.