Plot Twist: Columbia QB Xavier Collins leaves for Camden County just days before head-to-head matchup

Just days before Lake City (FL) Columbia and Kingsland (GA) Camden County are set to square off in a spring high school football matchup on May 15 in South Georgia, one of the team’s starting quarterback is transferring to the opposition.

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According to a report by the Lake City Reporter, Class of 2027 quarterback Xavier Collins is leaving Columbia to play for Camden County, taking part in his last practice last Tuesday. Collins is a three-year starter for the Tigers and has amassed 3,506 yards and 35 touchdowns the last three years.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound signal caller has an offer from Ave Maria University in Southwest Florida and is coming off his best season of his high school career. Last season for Columbia, Collins completed 140 of 249 passes for 2,033 yards and 16 touchdowns.

2027 signal caller William Jackson left Camden County during the off-season and transferred to Orlando (FL) Evans. Jackson had himself a solid junior season for the Wildcats in 2025, completing 64 percent of his passes for 1,923 yards, 24 touchdowns and only five interceptions. On the ground, Jackson rushed for 251 yards on 39 attempts and scored three times.

The Wildcats missed the GHSA postseason for the first time since 2017 when Camden County went 3-7. Camden County has a roster that is filled with Class of 2027 talent, including four-star wide receiver Sean Green, who is ranked No. 33 in the state and No. 35 nationally at his position, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Camden County ended this past season with a 6-4 record and finished ranked No. 53 in the state according to the final 2025 Georgia High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Camden County High School

Camden County High School, located in Kingsland, Georgia, is a respected public school known for its strong academics, competitive athletics, and active extracurricular programs. Offering a variety of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future careers. Camden County’s athletic teams are highly successful, often achieving state championships and showcasing school pride. Emphasizing leadership, community service, and personal growth, the school ensures students are well-rounded and ready for future challenges.

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