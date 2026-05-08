Port Charlotte (FL) football fighting complacency heading into 2026

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. – 2025 was a banner year for the Port Charlotte (FL) Pirates football program.

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For the first time in team history, the Pirates advanced to the state semifinals and many of those players that were apart of that are returning. Confidence surrounds the squad and obviously, complacency can come along with that.

That’s what Port Charlotte head coach Jordan Ingman and his staff are battling on a daily basis as they look to bring the program back to states again in 2026. Ingman now looks at what he and his coaches have to do in order to keep the team focused day-to-day.

“We got to fight complacency,” Ingman said to Rivals on Monday. “We had a terrible day today, and we got a long way to go in two weeks, because we’re gonna see some extremely talented football teams that are well coached, that are tough. Lakeland’s been in state finals, what, three years in a row? Buchholz has been in the final four, well coached. I mean, every college that comes through there is going to see their quarterback. You know what, we signed up for that. We want to see the best. We want to have our deficiencies revealed, and we got two weeks to get a lot better. Trying to fight that.”

The Pirates are a week away from playing in a three-team jamboree at the legendary Bryant Stadium and will face off against Gainesville (FL) F. W. Buchholz and 9-time state champion Lakeland (FL). Ingman knows its an opportunity for his team to see where they are at on a state level versus top tier talent.

It won’t be their first time on the field, however, against other teams as Port Charlotte tonight will take on two state championship programs in Bradenton (FL) Manatee and Sarasota (FL) Cardinal Mooney in an officials scrimmage.

With the talent that the Pirates have back on their team, its no question why they want to see themselves up against other state championship squads.

“I mean the last I think four years, we’ve been second round, third round (playoffs),” Ingman said. “Last year’s team was extremely gritty, and was extremely tough, and that’s how that team got through it. That’s something that is earned and it graduates. You have to earn that every year and that’s not something that you get to inherit. That’s not something that’s given. You have to earn it, and we’re in the process of earning that grit right now. Get to play with teams like Lakeland and Buhholz, just knowing that they’re kind of perennial in that space of getting to the Final Four.”

Grit is what made Port Charlotte one of the best teams out of Florida’s South Suncoast region, but flash is what they might be more known for this upcoming 2026 campaign because of the playmakers they have at their disposal on offense.

Starting with 2027 four-star quarterback Logan Flaherty behind center after a season where the signal caller completed 178 of 293 passes for 2,636 yards, 27 touchdowns and also rushed for 595, 11 scores.

The receiving corps might be the best its been during Ingman’s time as head coach, with the Pirates bringing back 2027 four-star wide receiver Elias Pearl (69 catches, 1,052 yards) and sophomore dynamo Jaylen Francis (37 catches, 580 yards). Add in running back Bruce Blanden (809 yards, nine touchdowns) and this offense could be a potent as they come in the state.

Ingman is most excited about seeing the play of the offensive line, which he believes could be the best overall group he’s had yet as well.

“I think the biggest difference this year is the offensive line,” Ingman said. “They have had a tremendous off-season and they’ve all lost about 15 to 20 pounds and they’ve had tremendous work done in their footwork and they’re much quicker and more explosive. Those kids coming into this time last year, they didn’t have a single start amongst any of the five, not one and they did a great job of getting better every single week. That’s the biggest group I’m excited to see play is is the offensive line and hopefully seeing some growth there from last year.”

Playing to the standard that has been laid down by Ingman since his arrival back in the early 2010’s. The program hasn’t experienced a below .500 campaign since 2011 and now looks to carry those high expectations annually despite the new day and age of student-athletes transferring schools for athletic purposes.

Ingman has believed in program development from within as the team continues to see players like Flaherty, Pearl, Francis, Blanden and others come up the ranks. It’s fighting that complacency now that separates this year’s team from others.

The Pirates are good and they know it, but in order to maintain remaining in the conversation as one of the region’s best, they need to fall back on their core principles.

“We have a standard and when we don’t play to the standard, we don’t make excuses,” Ingman added.

“The standards established every single day in practice and in the weight room. Not every day we meet it. When we don’t, we don’t shy away from it. When they do meet the standard, we let them know it’s not a one way street. But when we don’t meet the standard, you know, I think a lot of programs these days are afraid of having high standards because of the transferring. We always treat our players like they’re our sons, and we want our sons to have high standards, and we’re gonna hold our players to a high standard. When they when they don’t meet the standard, we’re going to correct it and there’s a right way to do that, and but we’re not going to shy away from when we fall short.”

More about Port Charlotte High School

Port Charlotte High School, located in Port Charlotte, Florida, is a vibrant learning community dedicated to academic excellence and student success. As part of the Charlotte County Public Schools, the school offers a range of educational programs and extracurricular activities aimed at fostering well-rounded development. The Pirates’ athletics program is known for its spirited competitions and commitment to sportsmanship.

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