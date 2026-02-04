Port Charlotte (Fla.) football to face CCC, Venice in 2026

Teams around the Sunshine State are beginning to release their schedules for the 2026 high school football season and another that did so are the Port Charlotte Pirates, a state semifinalist from the 2025 campaign.

Port Charlotte brings back one of the South Suncoast region’s most talented teams, as the Pirates feature UCF commitment Logan Flaherty at quarterback along with 2027 star wide receiver Elias Pearl, who has drawn the attention of many Division I, Power 4 schools.

Among the two games that stand out on the slate for Port Charlotte is a Week 2 home game against Venice and a Week 3 away tilt versus Clearwater Central Catholic. Both the Indians and Marauders have reached the state championship game in the last couple of years and ranked in Florida’s Top 25.

The Pirates went 11-3 last season, reaching the Class 4A state semifinals and finished as the state’s No. 39 ranked team, according to the final Florida 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

Port Charlotte High School 2026 football schedule

May 15 – vs. Lakeland & F. W. Buchholz at Bryant Stadium

Aug. 14 – at Sarasota Riverview

Aug. 21 – at Cape Coral

Aug. 28 – Venice

Sep. 4 – at Clearwater Central Catholic

Sep. 11 – Dunbar

Sep. 25 – at South Fort Myers

Oct. 2 – Bishop Verot

Oct. 16 – Mariner

Oct. 23 – at Fort Myers

Oct. 30 – Charlotte

More about Port Charlotte High School

Port Charlotte High School, located in Port Charlotte, Florida, is a vibrant learning community dedicated to academic excellence and student success. As part of the Charlotte County Public Schools, the school offers a range of educational programs and extracurricular activities aimed at fostering well-rounded development. The Pirates’ athletics program is known for its spirited competitions and commitment to sportsmanship.

