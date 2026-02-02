Portland (ME) names Dylan Rottkov as head football coach

The Portland Bulldogs (ME) have found who will be heading up their high school football program after going over a month without a head coach.

According to multiple reports, Falmouth associate head coach Dylan Rottkov has been tabbed to lead the football program. Rottkov takes over for Nick Cliche, who stepped down as Portland’s head coach back in mid-December.

“I am extremely grateful for the opportuity to be next next football coach at Portland High School,” Rottkov said via a Munjoy Hill News report. “I am excited to begin working with our student-athletes, staff and administration to build a program that reflects the values of both the school and community. I am fully committed to developing young men of character, accountability and discipline, while building a competitive football progrm that will make our school proud. Portland High School has a foundation of rich tradition and excellece. I am looking forward to working, along with my staff, to uphold a standard that all former and current Bulldogs can be proud of.”

The Bulldogs were just a year removed from winning a state championship under Sean Green, who stepped down as the program’s head coach after the 2024 season.

Taking over for previous head coach Jason McLeod, Green compiled a record of 22-3 during his two seasons at the helm. The Bulldogs went 11-2 in 2024 en route to defeating Thornton Academy, 35-14, for the Class A crown.

Portland ended the 2025 season with a 9-3 record, once again reaching the MPA Class A state championship game and finished as the state’s No. 3 ranked team, according to the final Maine 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

