Prediction: Baylor School (Tenn.) repeats as DII-AAA champs

The 2026 high school football season will be getting underway in less than two months with official practices, which means it’s officially preview season. Rivals is breaking down the nation’s top teams from coast-to-coast, and today we make our way over to the TSSAA’s Division II-AAA state champion Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor School Red Raiders. Baylor School ended the 2025 season with a perfect 12-0 record and finishing ranked No. 1 in the final 2025 Tennessee High School Football Massey Rankings.

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Player Spotlight: QB Keegan Croucher

Scouting Summary: “Big-framed quarterback who is among the top pure arm talents in the 2027 cycle. Measured at around 6-foot-4, 205 pounds with a 9.5-inch hand prior to his senior season. Has a smooth, easy throwing motion and effortlessly drives the football to multiple levels. Touts a quick release and generates palpable velocity. Shows the ability to make high-level throws from in and out of structure on film. Drives the football into tight windows and can take the top off with his downfield arm strength. A quality athlete who tests well at his size. Athleticism and size make him tough to bring down in the pocket. Shows improvisational ability and is capable of making ‘wow’ throws on the move. Originally from upstate New York and transferred to Cheshire Academy in Connecticut for his sophomore and junior seasons before transferring to national power Baylor School in Chattanooga as a senior. Completed 69.1% of his passes for 1692 yards and 16 touchdowns against six interceptions as a junior. Production was on the lower end of top 2027 quarterback prospects, but was not in an offense with a productive passing game in those seasons. Has a multi-sport background from his original home high school as a basketball and baseball player. Needs to add consistency and production to his resume as a senior, but has one of the higher upsides among the 2027 quarterback group with continued improvement given his high-end tools.” – Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings, Charles Power

Others to watch: RB David Gabriel Georges, EDGE Braxton Rein, WR Antwaun Adams, WR Hank DeGennaro, EDGE Hans Emery Julien

Season Prediction: 10-0

Tennessee’s top-ranked high school football team, Baylor School, will take on teams from Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. An Aug. 7 preseason scrimmage against national power Buford will certainly test the mettle of this program early on. An always highly anticipated matchup with Chattanooga rival McCallie School is scheduled for Oct. 2 at home, which could very much determine if this team goes undefeated or not. A couple key matchups against Brentwood Academy to start and a improving Loudoun Sports Academy group will be tests for this very good Red Raiders squad. How we see this playing out, Croucher fits in nicely with Gabriel Georges, forming one of the better offenses in the South. All considered, this will lead to another state championship for Baylor School.

Game-By-Game Predictions

Aug. 20 – Brentwood Academy Eagles (Tenn.) – W

A rematch of last year’s Division II-AAA state championship game ends the way it did last year: With a Red Raiders’ dub.

Aug. 28 – Leesburg (Va.) Loudoun Sports Academy Timberwolves – W

Expect Baylor School to receive a big punch from the visiting Loudoun Sports Academy, but coming away with the win in the waning moments.

Sept. 4 – at Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School Eagles (Ga.) – W

First road test for the Red Raiders goes well and remain unbeaten through three games.

Sept. 11 – at Louisville (Ky.) Trinity Shamrocks – W

Playing back-to-back road tests and Baylor School passes with flying colors as they beat a very good Trinity bunch.

Sept. 18 – Nashville (Tenn.) Christ Presbyterian Academy Lions – W

Baylor School remains the top of the mountain in the state of Tennessee, defeating a sound Lions’ program.

Sep. 25 – Nashville (Tenn.) Montgomery Bell Academy Big Red – W

Six up and six down as the Red Raiders keep the momentum rolling entering the second half of the season.

Oct. 2 – Chattanooga (Tenn.) McCallie Blue Tornado – W

The biggest high school football game of the year in the Volunteer State takes place in Chattanooga and Baylor School defeats their rivals in a convincing manner.

Oct. 16 – Spring (TX) Legacy School of Sports Sciences Titans – W

At the friendly confines of home, the Red Raiders upend the boys from the Lone Star State.

Oct. 23 – at Ensworth (Tenn.) Tigers – W

Can Baylor School finish the regular season unbeaten at 10-0? They notch the first of two final road tests, beating Ensworth.

Nov. 30 – at Knoxville Catholic Fighting Irish – W

The Red Raiders finish the drill as they beat the Fighting Irish and go 10-0 as they head into the TSSAA Division II-AAA playoffs.

More about Baylor School

“Baylor School, located in Chattanooga, Tennessee, is a prestigious private school known for its rigorous academics, competitive athletics, and rich extracurricular programs. Offering a range of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future careers. Baylor’s athletic teams are highly successful, frequently achieving state championships and fostering school pride. Emphasizing leadership, community service, and personal growth, the school ensures students are well-rounded and ready for future success.”