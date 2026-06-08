Prediction: Bixby wins ninth straight OHSAA 6A-I state title

The 2026 high school football season will be getting underway in less than two months with official practices, which means it’s officially preview season. Rivals is breaking down the nation’s top teams from coast-to-coast, and today we make our way to the Midwest and checkout the defending Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association (OHSAA) Class 6A-I state champion Bixby Spartans, which have won eight straight titles and are gunning for a ninth this fall. The Spartans have established themselves as the top team out of the state of Oklahoma and have entered the national scene when it comes to high school football. Can they take home another championship?

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Player Spotlight: OT Kaeden Penny

Scouting Summary: “Coordinated and twitchy tackle with excellent footwork and body control as a pass protector. Two-way high school player who doubles along the defensive line. High-quality mover with athletic ability that translates when moving in space and climbing to the second level. Very balanced and under control in pass protection, plays with great center of gravity. Understands body positioning and leverage in the run game. Walls off defenders and creates clear pathways. Need to see more violence at the point of attack in the run game, which can develop as he gets bigger and stronger. Has the athletic ability and technical skills to thrive in pass protection early at the next level. Will need to develop and transform his body in order to be a big factor in the run game, but has the physical build and technique to be a people mover after he fills out his frame.” – Rivals National Recruiting Scout, Cody Bellaire

Others to watch: IOL Gavin Wilson, DL Connor Arant, LB Ben Puckett, LB Cain Brackney, LB Cimone Scarborough

Season Prediction: 9-1

Bixby’s chase for a ninth state championship will be a bit more difficult as they graduated a number of key starters. The Spartans graduated senior starter Carson Kirby, who completed 191 of 273 passes for 2,939 yards and 39 touchdowns in 2025. The undefeated 2025 season for the Spartans helped notched the program’s 11th state title as the team scored a total 785 points, averaging 60.3 points through 13 games. Bixby ended this past season with a 13-0 record and finished ranked at No. 1 in the final 2025 Oklahoma high school football rankings, but will enter the 2026 campaign with Owasso on the road. We see the Spartans going through growing pains and falling to the Rams from the jump but then reeling off nine consecutive wins as they head into the OHSAA 6A-I postseason. From there, the Spartans figure things out and win the program’s 12th state crown overall.

Game-By-Game Predictions

Aug. 28 – at Owasso Rams (OK) – L

Bixby opens up the season on the road against a very good Owasso team and lose Game No. 1.

Sep. 4 – Stillwater Pioneers (OK) – W

The Spartans bounce back from the Week 1 loss and get back to 1-1.

Sept. 11 – Jenks Trojans (OK) – W

Another week, another tough opponent as the Spartans pull off another home win against a stout team.

Sep. 25 – at Mustang Mustangs (OK) – W

After a early bye week, Bixby continues improving and gets by Mustang on the road in a offensive explosion.

Oct. 2 – Oklahoma City (OK) Westmoore Jaguars – W

Now the Spartans begin to roll as they cruise to a big win over the Jaguars.

Oct. 9 – at Edmond (OK) Memorial Bulldogs – W

Third road game of the season for Bixby turns into a fifth straight victory.

Oct. 15 – Norman North (OK) Timberwolves – W

Back at the friendly confines of home, the Spartans win another one in convincing manner.

Oct. 23 – at Edmond North (OK) Huskies – W

Second to last road test of the season continues to highlight the improvement of the team as the playoffs loom ahead.

Oct. 30 – Broken Arrow (OK) Tigers – W

The Spartans make it eight victories in a row heading into the regular season finale.

Nov. 6 – at Moore (OK) Southmoore Sabercats – W

Bixby closes out the season in style with a blowout victory over Southmoore.

More about Bixby High School

Bixby High School, located in Bixby, Oklahoma, is a prominent public school known for its strong academics, competitive athletics, and diverse extracurricular activities. Offering a range of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future careers. Bixby’s athletic teams are highly successful, often achieving state championships and showcasing school pride. Emphasizing leadership, community service, and personal growth, the school ensures students are well-rounded and ready for future challenges.