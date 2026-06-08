Prediction: East St. Louis (IL) rebounds and wins IHSA 7A title

The 2026 high school football season will be getting underway in less than two months with official practices, which means it’s officially preview season. Rivals is breaking down the nation’s top teams from coast-to-coast, and today we continue in the Midwest region with the East St. Louis Flyers (IL). The Flyers’ talented crew will be led by 2027 four-star running back Myson Johnson-Cook, who is the No. 1 ranked player in Illinois and No. 3 at his position, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. East St. Louis finished the 2025 season as the No. 3 ranked team, per the final Illinois 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings. How does the Flyers fare this upcoming 2026 campaign?

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

Player Spotlight: RB Myson Johnson-Cook

Skinny: The East St. Louis Flyers’ talented crew will be led by 2027 four-star running back Myson Johnson-Cook, who is the No. 3 ranked player in Illinois and No. 4 at his position, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. It’s the physical traits that stand Johnson-Cook apart from many others as the running back looks already prepared to take college snaps today. Last season through 12 games for the Flyers, Johnson-Cook rushed for 1,341 yards on 126 touches and scored 20 touchdowns, playing primarily out of the IHSA. Johnson-Cook, a Auburn commitment, is without a doubt one of the best runners in all of high school football.

Others to watch: WR Laron Baker, S Jabarri Lofton, WR Jahmori Ware, CB Tyrell Johnson Jr., WR Ronnie Gomiller, CB Raheem Floyd

Season Prediction: 8-1

You’re probably wondering where does that one loss during the season come from. Welp, there’s the early stretch of games that East St. Louis would have to get by if they’re going to go undefeated as they open up with state powerhouse Mount Carmel and six days later take on Florida’s defending Class 4A champion Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage. Now last year the Flyers ended up losing to Bergen Catholic early on and then ended up losing games to Bishop Gorman (Nev.) and IMG Academy (Fla.) before falling to Fenwick in the state title game. We see East St. Louis bouncing back fully from last year and despite losing the opener to Mount Carmel, the Flyers rebound in the Sunshine State and run the table all the way to the podium, hoisting a state championship once again. The biggest question is will East St. Louis get a rematch with Fenwick at the end, which could produce a epic showdown.

Game-By-Game Predictions

Aug. 22 – Chicago (IL) Mount Carmel Caravan – L

At home, Week 1 and in a electric atmosphere, the Flyers fall to the Caravan and are left trying to figure things out before heading to Florida.

Aug. 28 – at Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage Patriots – W

The Flyers rebound from the regular season opening loss to Mount Carmel and beat the Patriots in Fort Lauderdale.

Sept. 4 – Gainesville Red Elephants (Ga.) – W

Back at home against another strong opponent, this time from Georgia, East St. Louis comes up with the convincing victory.

Sep. 11 – O’Fallon Panthers (IL) – W

Now the Flyers start to get into the meat of its Illinois high school football schedule and cruise by O’Fallon.

Sep. 18 – Belleville-East Lancers (IL) – W

The early stages of the schedule provided more of the tests, now its just fine tuning everything as East St. Louis is rolling at this juncture.

Sep. 25 – at Edwardsville Tigers (IL) – W

Edwardsville provides a better team as the season heads into the second half, but East St. Louis is too much for the Tigers.

Oct. 2 – at Belleville-West Maroons (IL) – W

Another week and another big win on the road for the Flyers.

Oct. 9 – Alton Redbird (IL) – W

The rebuilding Redbirds are not match for the Flyers as East St. Louis heads into the regular season finale.

Oct. 16 – at Naperville North Huskies (IL) – W

Eight straight wins for East St. Louis as they head into the IHSA Class 6A playoffs.

More about East St. Louis High School

East St. Louis High School, located in East St. Louis, Illinois, is a notable public school known for its strong academics, competitive athletics, and active extracurricular programs. Offering a range of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future careers. East St. Louis’s athletic teams are highly successful, frequently achieving regional and state recognition. Emphasizing leadership, community involvement, and personal growth, the school ensures students are well-rounded and ready for future challenges.