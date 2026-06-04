Prediction: IMG Academy football finishes with one loss in 2026

The 2026 high school football season will be getting underway in less than two months with official practices, which means it’s officially preview season. Rivals is breaking down the nation’s top teams from coast-to-coast, and today we make our back down to the Sunshine State to check on the nationally ranked Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy Ascenders. The Ascenders recently completed their entire 2026 slate of games and its another difficult schedule once again for the premier high school football program out of Florida’s South Suncoast region.

Player Spotlight: QB Jayden Wade

Scouting Summary: “Physically-gifted quarterback prospect with a high-end combination of arm strength and athleticism. Measured in at around 6-foot-3.5, 195 pounds with 10-inch hands prior to his junior season, having added good mass to his frame over the past year. A combine standout who has been timed in the 4.4-second range in the 40-yard dash. Started at quarterback at power IMG Academy as a sophomore after serving as a backup as a freshman. Has a tight, quick throwing motion and shows the ability to throw with palpable velocity. Primarily worked as a distributor for IMG’s talented receiving corps, throwing a high percentage of RPO’s as a sophomore. Completed 73 of 119 passes for 1,376 yards and 20 touchdowns against two interceptions as a sophomore. Shows flashes of his immense physical ability but needs more quality in-game reps as a passer, as he’s relatively less experienced than most of his highly-ranked peers at this stage. Older for the cycle and will turn 18 years-old in October of his junior season.” – Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings, Charles Power

Others to watch: EDGE Zyron Forstall, WR Eric McFarland, LB Amarri Irvin, LB Andre Alexander, DL Joseph Graves, CB Aaryn Washington, RB Elijah Newman-Hall, DL Azhir Waddell, DB Phoenix Evans, OT Nation Farmer, DL Chase Foster II, WR Jordan Gorham, CB Demari Clemons, CB Larry Moon, WR Osani Gayles, EDGE Ismael Schiefer, CB Censere Gaylord, CB Man Robinson

Season Prediction: 9-1

IMG Academy ended last season with a 10-0 record and finishing at No. 1 in the final 2025 Florida High School Football Massey Rankings and No. 3 nationally, according to the Rivals National 2025 High School Football Composite Rankings. The one game, however, they didn’t end up playing is the one they’ll have at the end of this season against rival St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland, which for all intents and purposes could have massive national high school football implications at the end of the season. That’s the one game we see the Ascenders losing as they should clean sweep their way to 9-0 before heading up to the DMV in a game that will be a monster showdown on Nov. 13.

Game-By-Game Predictions

Aug. 21 – at American Fork (UT) Lone Peak Knights – W

The first of many long trips away from Bradenton begins with a big win in Utah.

Aug. 29 – San Antonio (TX) Cornerstone Christian Warriors – W

The Ascenders return back to the 941 and take care of business in blowout fashion to improve to 2-0.

Sept. 5 – at Honolulu (HI) St. Louis Crusaders – W

Now this game will be played in California, but it doesn’t matter as IMG rolls.

Sept. 18 – at Orlando (FL) The First Academy Royals – W

After 13 days off, the Ascenders don’t lose a beat and cruise past The First Academy in Orlando.

Sept. 25 – Spring (TX) Legacy School of Sports Sciences Titans – W

Another home game and another rout as IMG makes quick work of Legacy School of Sports Sciences from Texas.

Oct. 3 – Springfield (VA) The St. James Academy Strivers – W

This contest could potentially be a lot better than some may think, but we don’t go against the Ascenders here as they move to 6-0 on the season.

Oct. 9 – at New Palestine (IN) Dragons – W

It’s a first for the state of Indiana in inviting IMG Academy up to their stomping grounds, but the Ascenders make it look easy in a big victory in the Hoosier State.

Oct. 16 – London (UK) NFL Academy – W

For all the talent that the NFL Academy will bring over from across the pond, it won’t be enough as the Ascenders defend home turf.

Oct. 31 – Princeton (NJ) Hun School Raiders – W

With momentum at their backs, the Ascenders put on a good showing on Halloween ahead of the showdown with the Panthers in Baltimore.

Nov. 13 – at Baltimore (MD) St. Frances Academy Panthers – L

We told you there would be one loss for IMG Academy and this is the game where it happens as their rivals St. Frances Academy gets the better of them in the DMV.

More about IMG Academy

Established in 1978, with a pioneering concept known as the Nick Bollettieri Tennis Academy, IMG Academy has since grown to become a global phenomenon. Today, IMG Academy is the world’s leading sports education brand, providing access and opportunity for student-athletes with an innovative suite of on-campus and online programming. IMG Academy is the only education brand directly responsible for filling one-quarter of all college roster spots on an annual basis. In 2021 alone, IMG Academy helped place 30,000 kids into college.