Prediction: Mater Dei (Calif.) football loses most games since 2011

The 2026 high school football season will be getting underway in less than two months with official practices, which means it’s officially preview season. Rivals is breaking down the nation’s top teams from coast-to-coast, and today we make our way out west to the Golden State to check on the nationally ranked Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei. The Monarchs will enter the 2026 California high school football season with a number of questions around the board as they graduate several key starters, including the likes of Ohio State enrollee Chris Henry Jr. and USC enrollees Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, Mark Bowman and Shaun Scott, respectively.

Player Spotlight: QB Russell Sekona

One of the more eye popping transfers of the off-season was Sekona transferring over from Leuzinger to Mater Dei. With plenty of collegiate interest at his back and two more seasons ahead of him, 2026 will be a big campaign for the signal caller with a talented Mater Dei bunch. Sekona saw plenty of time behind center for the Olympians in 2025 as the sophomore completed 92 of 147 passes for 1,691 yards, 22 touchdowns to only four interceptions. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound signal caller already has college offers on the table from schools like Arizona, Colorado State, Hawaii, Michigan and UCLA so far.

Others to watch: S Ace Leutele, LB DJ Clanton, CB Danny Lang, CB Patrick Hall, DL Montana Toilolo, DL Matamatagi Uiagalelei, OT Adam Foglesong, IOL David Kauvaka, QB Cameron Pooley, IOL Damian Armenta, CB Isaiah Danns, IOL Rhys Fa’amausili, ATH Jaylen Grier, IOL Valentino Letuli, RB Asir Nembhard, DL Jacob Potasi

Season Prediction: 6-4

Mater Dei is coming off a 8-3 season in which the program hadn’t lost three games since 2015. Now with a number of transfers in and out of the program, the Monarchs are tasked with bringing it back to prominence. Raul Lara and the Monarchs have seen plenty of movement when it comes to player transfer, especially at the signal caller position. Class of 2028 three-star quarterback Russell Sekona left Leuzinger and enrolled at Mater Dei, with last year’s backup Furian Inferrera (Minnesota commit) bolting for Mission Hills for his senior season. With many teams in the CIF Southern Section improving via transfers and taking the next step, the Monarchs lose a handful of games, adding another loss to their total from a year ago. This will certainly be a different kind of year for Mater Dei as they head into 2026.

Game-By-Game Predictions

Aug. 21 – American Fork (UT) Cavemen – W

Mater Dei opens the season up with a convincing win at home from the boys from Utah.

Aug. 29 – at Orem (UT) Tigers – W

In Week 2 of the season, the Monarchs this time hit the road to the Beehive State and come away with the dub handily.

Sept. 4 – at Littleton (CO) Valor Christian Eagles – W

For the 15th straight season in a row, Mater Dei begins with a 3-0 start to the season.

Sept. 11 – Corona (Calif.) Centennial Huskies – L

Mater Dei lost to Centennial twice last season and that trend spills into the 2026 campaign.

Sept. 18 – Las Vegas Bishop Gorman (Nev.) Gaels – L

This game went down to the wire in Sin City last year, but we see this one going the other way in favor of Bishop Gorman as they return the favor in Santa Ana.

Oct. 2 – at Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Santa Margarita Catholic Eagles – L

The last time the Monarchs lost three games in a row was back in 2011 when the team finished 4-6. With Santa Margarita Catholic rolling, a win on the road seems unlikely.

Oct. 9 – at San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) JSerra Catholic Lions – W

Snapping the losing skid will not be as easy as one would think as Mater Dei defeated JSerra 40-7 last year. This year’s meeting will be closer. Book it.

Oct. 16 – at Anaheim (Calif.) Servite Friars – W

The gap is becoming more narrow between the Monarchs and Friars, but Mater Dei comes away with win No. 5 on the season.

Oct. 23 – Orange Lutheran (Calif.) Lancers – W

Needing to keep the momentum strong heading into the game of the year versus St. John Bosco, Mater Dei comes away with their sixth win.

Oct. 30 – Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco Braves – L

For the first time since the 2011 season, the Monarchs lose four or more games as they lose to their rivals at home and head into the postseason at 6-4.

More about Mater Dei High School

Corner Canyon High School, located in Draper, Utah, is a prominent public school recognized for its strong academics, competitive athletics, and active extracurricular programs. Offering a variety of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for college and careers. Corner Canyon’s athletic teams are highly successful, often achieving state-level championships. Emphasizing leadership, community involvement, and personal development, the school ensures students are well-rounded and future-ready.