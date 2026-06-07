Prediction: St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) football wins Florida's first-ever Open Division title

The 2026 high school football season will be getting underway in less than two months with official practices, which means it’s officially preview season. Rivals is breaking down the nation’s top teams from coast-to-coast, and today we make our way over to the FHSAA’s 17-time state champion Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders, which has won eight straight titles. St. Thomas Aquinas ended the 2025 season with a 14-1 record and finishing ranked No. 2 in the final 2025 Florida High School Football Massey Rankings.

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Player Spotlight: OL Mark Matthews

Scouting Summary: “High-upside offensive tackle prospect with top-notch physical and athletic tools for the position. Measured in at 6-foot-5.5 and around 285 pounds with plus length before his senior season. Added nearly 15 pounds to his frame early on in the offseason before his junior year. Has an ideal build for an offensive lineman with little bad weight and considerable mass in his lower body, helping to create a strong base. Tests as an athlete in the combine setting, with a 4.98 second 40-yard dash and 4.69 short shuttle at the Miami Rivals Camp after his junior season. Relatively new to football, first playing the sport as a freshman in high school. Took over the left tackle spot at South Florida powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas as a sophomore before moving to the right side as a junior. A twitchy athlete with outstanding movement skills. Flashes an effortless kick slide and movement when working to the second level. Projects as a high-end pass protector. Played defensive line as a freshman before becoming an offensive lineman. Shows competitiveness in the camp setting. Has a basketball background. Will need to continue adding play strength and could stand to ratchet up the physicality on a play to play basis Has flashes of dominance on Friday nights, but plenty of room for improvement with continued experience.Younger for the cycle, turning 17 years old in April of his junior year. Looks to have one of the higher upsides among offensive line prospects in the 2027 cycle with the ceiling of developing int an early round draft pick.” – Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings, Charles Power

Others to watch: WR Julius Jones, S Zayden Gamble, WR Austin Coles, RB Tyler Reid, QB Nate Merrell Jr., CB Jaden Carey, QB Cody Conness, S Samari Howard, S Andre Jones, IOL Jayden Dean, EDGE Wyatt Smith, WR Sean Thompson

Season Prediction: 10-0

St. Thomas Aquinas remains one of the nation’s top high school football programs and have the talent to back it up, with the Raiders slated to return 2027 5-Star Plus offensive lineman Mark Matthews, four-star wide receiver Julius Jones (58 catches, 876 yards) and four-star safety Zayden Gamble (65 tackles, three interceptions). The Raiders are as good as they come not only in the Sunshine State but in the nation as the perennial powerhouse is preparing for their first ever run at the FHSAA’s newly created Open Division, which is set to feature the top eight teams in the state. We can’t think of a team better suited to take the overall state championship than St. Thomas Aquinas. We believe they will run their regular season slate and ultimately come away in hand with the Open 8 championship when it’s all said and done.

Game-By-Game Predictions

Aug. 21 – at Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Western Wildcats – W

Usually the Raiders begin with the Broward County Classic, but this year that’s in Week 2. St. Thomas Aquinas rolls in their first win of the season.

Aug. 29 – DeSoto Eagles (TX) – W

This is one of the most heavily anticipated high school football showdowns in quite some time when it comes to the Broward County Classic. Expect the Raiders to come away victorious at home.

Sept. 4 – Miami (Fla.) Columbus Explorers – W

Coming off a tough test in DeSoto, Aquinas checks another big box in the regular season slate and defeats a very talented Columbus squad.

Sept. 10 – at Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard Panthers – W

Dillard is very talented this season, but will be no match for St. Thomas Aquinas as they roll to 4-0 on the campaign.

Sept. 18 – at Southwest Ranches (Fla.) Archbishop McCarthy Mavericks – W

This matchup could be a bit better than some may think, in the end, however, the Raiders come out on top and undefeated.

Oct. 2 – Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna Prep Lions – W

Anytime Chaminade-Madonna and St. Thomas Aquinas meet, it’s a treat for high school football fans and this will be another classic… That goes to the Raiders as they now sit at 6-0.

Oct. 9 – Hollywood (Fla.) McArthur Mustangs – W

A rematch from last year’s Class 5A playoffs. It ends in similar fashion as Aquinas continues their unstoppable march towards going unbeaten.

Oct. 16 – Pompano Beach (Fla.) Monarch Knights – W

The end of the 2026 regular season is a easy downward slope towards the postseason as the Raiders cruise past the Knights.

Oct. 23 – Pembroke Pines (Fla.) Charles W Flanagan Falcons – W

Aquinas inches one step closer to a undefeated season and soundly upends the Falcons.

Nov. 30 – at Pembroke Pines (Fla.) West Broward Bobcats – W

The raiders finish the regular season drill and defeat West Broward, a Class 6A finalist from the 2025 campaign, to finish 10-0 heading into the playoffs.

More about St. Thomas Aquinas High School

St. Thomas Aquinas High School, located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is a prestigious Catholic college preparatory school known for its rigorous academics, exceptional athletics, and strong emphasis on spiritual growth. Offering a wide range of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education. Its athletic teams are frequently state champions, enhancing school spirit and pride. The school focuses on leadership, community service, and personal development, ensuring well-rounded, future-ready graduates.