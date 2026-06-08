Prediction: Syracuse Christian Brothers Academy repeats as NYSPHSAA Class AA champs

The 2026 high school football season will be getting underway in less than two months with official practices, which means it’s officially preview season. Rivals is breaking down the nation’s top teams from coast-to-coast, and today we make our way to the Northeast and check out the defending New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) Class AA state champion Syracuse (NY) Christian Brothers Academy. Syracuse Christian Brothers Academy ended the last season as the state’s No. 3 ranked team, according to the final 2025 New York High School Football Massey Rankings and will enter the fall as one of the region’s top squads once again.

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Player Spotlight: QB Gradyn Dixon

The Skinny: One of the state’s top passers is back in the saddle in the Class of 2027 prospect. Dixon last season was surgical in his ability to dice up opposing secondaries, with the signal caller leading the Brothers to another Class AA state championship. The dual-threat quarterback made it happen in whatever situation the team needed him to make a play as Dixon in 2025 completed 124 of 176 (70 percent) passes, 1,884 yards, 26 touchdowns and just four picks. The athletic passer also added 236 rush yards and seven scores on the ground. Now heading into his senior season and with a test right out of the gates in Iona Prep, Dixon will have a chance he can do it against the best of the best early on.

Others to watch: WR Javon Edenfield, DB Jhadon Gary, RB Austin Ariola, OL/DL Juelz Burgos, ATH Arthur Jones

Season Prediction: 6-1

Syracuse (NY) Christian Brothers Academy is coming off another state championship year in the state of New York and is primed for the next title. The Brothers recently released their 2026 schedule and the highlight of the slate is a Sep. 3rd date with New Rochelle (NY) Iona Preparatory School at the JMA Wireless Dome. CBA finished 2025 as one of the state’s best teams after winning the 2025 NYSPHSAA Class AA championship in a 41-12 rout of Saratoga Springs. With the start of the season right around corner and the first game for CBA being against Iona Prep being the primetime contest, we see them losing the opener but running the table the rest of en route to another NYSPHSAA Class AA state championship.

Game-By-Game Predictions

Sep. 3 – New Rochelle (NY) Iona Preparatory School Gaels – L

This game will have an electric feel to it at the JMA Wireless Dome, but the Christian Brothers Academy lose Game 1 against Iona Prep in a epic showdown.

Sep. 11 – Buffalo (NY) St. Francis Red Raiders – W

CBA Brothers bounce back from the season-opening loss to Iona Prep with a victory against a very good St. Francis bunch at home.

Sept. 18 – at West Roxbury (MA) Catholic Memorial Crusaders – W

Going on the road to face one of Massachusetts high school football’s top teams, CBA makes it two straight wins against quality programs.

Oct. 2 – Baldwinsville Bees (NY) – W

The Brothers make it three consecutive victories as they pickup a solid win over the Bees.

Oct. 9 – Rochester (NY) University Prep Charter School for Young Men – W

CBA cruises to a fourth straight victory as they head into the last two games of the regular season.

Oct. 17 – at Buffalo (NY) Canisius Crusaders – W

The last major matchup of the season is the best of Buffalo and Syracuse clashing, with CBA coming out on top.

Oct. 24 – at Buffalo (NY) St Joseph Marauders – W

The Brothers close out the season with a resounding victory to finish 6-1 heading into the NYSPHSAA Class AA postseason.