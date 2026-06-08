Prediction: Tabor Academy (Mass.) football goes unbeaten in 2026

The 2026 high school football season will be getting underway in less than two months with official practices, which means it’s officially preview season. Rivals is breaking down the nation’s top teams from coast-to-coast, and today we head northeast to the New England region and look at the Marion (MA) Tabor Academy Seawolves, one of Massachusetts’ top high school football programs. The Seawolves ended this past season with a 9-0 record and finished ranked No. 6 in the final 2025 Massachusetts High School Football Massey Rankings. We know what the ‘Wolves did in 2025, but how will they fare in 2026?

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Player Spotlight: QB Peter Bourque

Scouting Summary: “Big, strong-armed passer with a high level of polish and quality athleticism. Has prototypical size, measuring north of 6-foot-4, 220 pounds with a 10-inch hand. Touts a live arm that is capable of accessing all areas of the field. Makes tough small window throws from the pocket on film. Can layer and locate the football over second level defenders. Shows signs of good pocket presence. Has refined footwork. Coordinated and in rhythm. Good athlete at his size. Has a loose, flexible lower body which aids in change of direction. Showed increased rushing ability as a junior, picking up yards on designed runs and scrambles. Completed 63.3% of passes for 2,241 yards and 18 touchdowns against 7 interceptions as a junior, also rushing for 688 yards and 15 touchdowns. The oldest quarterback in the 2027 cycle, and will be 20 years old before the first game of his college career. Drops the ball within his backstroke that can elongate his throwing motion. Plays a truncated schedule in the Northeast and will enter college with fewer passing reps than some peers. Enters college as a developed, polished quarterback, with ultimate upside being a question due to age. If he is able to keep improving has the ability to develop into a NFL Draft pick.” – Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings, Charles Power

Others to watch: DL Simon Nuamah, LB Liam Conlon, WR JT Reale, S Brady Scott, OT Botond Varga, WR Xander Odenyo, OT Grady Holmes, OT Dominic Maser, WR Kaiden Drinkwater

Season Prediction: 10-0

One big surprise when it came to Tabor Academy’s schedule was a late season matchup out west that caught everyone’s eye. On Oct. 9, the Seawolves will leave the New England region and head west for a historic trip to face off against the El Dorado Hills (CA) Oak Ridge Trojans, which went 9-4 last season. Bourque, a Virginia Tech commitment, returns for his senior season after accounting for 2,929 all-purpose yards with 33 total touchdowns and as he led the Seawolves to a dominating, 42-21 win over Buckingham Browne & Nichols School for the John Papas Bowl title in the NEPSAC. Statistically, Bourque could be in line for an even bigger season with all the weapons he will have at his disposal. Expect a win out west in a historic matchup with Oak Ridge and for the Seawolves to win another NEPSAC bowl game to conclude the 2026 Massachusetts high school football season.

Game-By-Game Predictions

Sep. 12 – Avon (CT) Avon Old Farms – W

This will be one of the toughest games of the season for the Seawolves, but they pass with flying colors at home.

Sep. 19 – Easthampton (MA) The Williston Northampton School – W

Building off the momentum of the previous week, Tabor Academy picks up another impressive victory at the friendly confines of home.

Sep. 26 – at Byfield (MA) The Governors Academy – W

First road tilt of the season goes as planned, with the Seawolves improving to 3-0.

Oct. 3 – at Milton (MA) – W

As the season reaches the midway point, Tabor Academy continues to get better as they beat a solid Milton bunch.



Oct. 9 – at El Dorado Hills (CA) Oak Ridge – W

The game everyone has waited for if you’re from the New England area, anyways. With all eyes on Bourque out west, the Seawolves test their mettle and come away with a big win over Oak Ridge in California.



Oct. 16 – Pawling (NY) Trinity Pawling – W

Tabor Academy returns to Massachusetts and improves to 6-0 as they head into the home stretch of the season.



Oct. 24 – at Belmont (MA) Belmont Hill School – W

Back on the road so soon, but a short road trip over to Belmont is where the season’s seventh victory is had.



Oct. 31 – Concord (NH) St. Paul’s School – W

Two of the final three games are at home and the Seawolves notch win No. 8 with two to go.



Nov. 7 – at Needham (MA) St. Sebastian’s School – W

Last road matchup of the 2026 campaign brings Tabor Academy to 9-0 going into the regular season finale.



Nov. 14 – Cambridge (MA) Buckingham Browne & Nichols School – W

Jeff Moore’s crew finishes the drill and goes 10-0 and earns another NEPSAC bowl bid.