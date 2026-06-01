Prediction: Venice (Fla.) falls in Open Division playoff

The 2026 high school football season will be getting underway in less than two months with official practices, which means it’s officially preview season. Rivals is breaking down the nation’s top teams from coast-to-coast, and today we make our way back down south to the Sunshine State to check on the 4-time state champion Venice Indians (Fla.). The Indians fell short of repeating as state champions in 2025 and now enter a 2026 season with new faces on both sides of the ball. With the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) debuting a 8-team Open Division this fall, will the Indians be apart of that equation?

Player Spotlight: WR Tyree Mannings Jr.

The Class of 2028 four-star wide receiver could very well be the Sunshine State’s top pass catcher after the kind of season he had a year ago for the Indians. Venice’s No. 1 threat on the outside hauled in 84 passes for 1,429 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2025. Seeing the attention Mannings has gathered from around the country coupled with he was just recently named the MVP of Justin Jefferson’s Flight School in Baltimore validates where the wide receiver is heading into his junior campaign.

Others to watch: QB Noah Patton, RB Dorien Jones, EDGE Gabriel Octtaviani Gonzalez, WR Jayvian Hoffmann, RB Ira Dale, OL Evan Kloster, OL Matthew Raney, OL Diego Mendoza, DB Ky’Mani Reed, DB Micah Hayes, LB Felly Kmit

Season Prediction: 9-1

Now the last time this high school sports reporter made a prediction involving Venice’s football team, he had them winning the Class 6A state championship. If they somehow avoid the state’s new Open Division, that probably remains true or we at least get a potential Venice-Vero Beach or Venice-Columbus final (can’t forget about West Orange) final. I’ve changed my stance in recent weeks as looking more closely at the Indians’ schedule combined with the fact that anyone qualifying for the new Open Division would have needed to have won a state title before, Venice would certainly qualify with its four rings. Seeing that I haven’t changed my mind on St. Thomas Aquinas being crowned the state’s first-ever Open Division champs, Venice falls along the way after a solid 9-1 mark in the regular season.

Game-By-Game Predictions

Aug. 21 – at Sarasota (Fla.) Booker Tornadoes – W

Venice takes the short trip to Tornado Alley and pulls off a 34-27 win over Sarasota Booker.

Aug. 28 – Miami (Fla.) SmartEn Sport Academy – W

This could get out of hand on ‘The Island’ fairly quickly. Expect a running clock-type game here.

Sept. 4 – at Lakeland (Fla.) Dreadnaughts – L

Facing an old foe that’s gotten the best of them in the last two state championship meetings (2022, 2023 4S state championships), Lakeland gets the best of Venice at Bryant Stadium once again.

Sept. 11 – Lehigh Senior (Fla.) Lightning – W

This was 51-0 last year and not much supports a different result this fall.

Sept. 18 – Cape Coral (Fla.) Seahawks – W

This might be slightly closer than some may think, but in the end the Indians runs away with a double-digit win here.

Sept. 25 – Sarasota (Fla.) Sailors – W

The Sailors have a dynamic passing attack, but against the Indians’ experienced defensive backfield, this might not bode well.

Oct. 2 – at Jacksonville Raines (Fla.) Vikings – W

There’s no easy way to travel from Sarasota County up to Duval County. Easily Venice’s longest road trip of the season, the Indians find a way against the defending Class 3A state champs.

Oct. 9 – Lakewood Ranch (Fla.) Mustangs – W

Coming off a strong victory in the 904, Venice returns home and takes care of business against Lakewood Ranch at Powell-Davis Stadium.

Oct. 16 – at Sarasota Riverview (Fla.) Rams – W

Always an electric atmosphere when these two teams meet, there’s just too much offensive firepower on Venice’s end as they come away with the dub.

Oct. 23 – North Port (Fla.) Bobcats – W

In a rare regular season meeting between teams that are separated by 15 or so minutes, this game could be over in just about two hours time.

More about Venice High School

Venice High School, located in Venice, Florida, is a prominent public school known for its strong academics, competitive athletics, and active extracurricular programs. Offering a variety of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future careers. Venice’s athletic teams are highly successful, frequently achieving state championships and fostering school pride. Emphasizing leadership, community service, and personal growth, the school ensures students are well-rounded and ready for future challenges.