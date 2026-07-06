Preseason 2026 Alabama High School Football Top 25 Rankings

We begin our race around the country through all 50 states when it comes to our favorite read before anything ever happens: Preseason rankings. Starting off the marathon of states when it comes to high school football preseason rankings is Alabama, the Yellowhammer State. Plenty of familiar team names right towards the top, with the No. 1 ranking going to the Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson Warriors. Here’s how Massey ranked the best squads in The Yellowhammer State before the season begins.

The Massey Ratings, officially used during the BCS era, is a model that ranks sports teams by analyzing game outcomes, strength of schedule, and margin of victory.

1. Thompson Warriors

Led by veteran head coach Mark Freeman, the Thompson Warriors will bring back one of the most talented teams in the Southeast as they’re slated to bring back 2027 Oregon four-star defensive line commitment Cam Pritchett and Alabama four-star quarterback commit Trent Seaborn. Thompson ended the last season with a 11-4 record and as the state’s No. 1st ranked team, according to the final Alabama 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

The Warriors will open up the 2026 Alabama high school football campaign on the road against Phenix City Central, an adversary they usually see on their road to the state championship game. Aug. 27th is another major showdown as Thompson hosts last year’s Class 6A state champion Clay-Chalkville, which finished 15-0 in 2026.

2. Central Red Devils

The Phenix City Central Red Devils reached the AHSAA Class 7A state semifinals last season and should be a contender once again in Class 6A. Cody Flournoy will be heading into his first season as Phenix City Central’s head football coach, coming over from Jackson after guiding the program to multiple state titles. Flournoy, who was a former Phenix City Central assistant, is a two-time Alabama high school football state championship head coach and led the Aggies to back-to-back Class 4A titles in 2024 an 2025.

The Red Devils are slated to bring back a talented core of players, including 2027 four-stars in offensive linemen Jatori Williams (Miami commit) and quarterback Bobby Coleman (Georgia State commit). Central’s season opener is a doozy as its a rematch from last year’s state semis against 7A state champion Thompson, the No. 1 ranked team to start the season. A good ole 1 vs. 2 matchup to start the Alabama high school football season is just what the doctor ordered for fans throughout the state.

3. Auburn Tigers

When you look at what the Auburn Tigers have coming back to their roster, it’s easy to see why they’re right on the heels of the state’s best in Thompson and Central. The Tigers went 10-3 last season, making a deep run through the state’s Class 7A playoffs before being bounced out by state finalist Opelika.

Now with many of the key pieces from a year ago back in place, another deep run can be expected from this group. Arkansas quarterback commitment Cason Myers (2,490 yards, 19 touchdowns) is back behind center with BJ Collins also returning at wide receiver. The defense should be a stout unit, led by East Carolina cornerback commit Ja’Quez Johnson and 2029 defensive back DeMarcus Van Dyke Jr., who transferred in from Florida during the off-season.

4. Vestavia Hills Rebels

One of the state’s best teams from the 2025 season was the Vestavia Hills Rebels and that’s recognized by the Massey Rankings heading into the new campaign. Though the team isn’t filled with Division I, Power 4 talent like some of these higher listed squads, the Rebels can compete with the best of ’em on any given Friday night.

Top players returning for Vestavia Hills are 2027 EDGE Paxton Ussery (Jacksonville State commit) and quarterback Charlie Taaffe, who totaled nearly 2,000 all-purpose yards and 23 touchdowns last season. The Rebels’ 2026 schedule is littered with state powerhouses with Benjamin Russell, Hoover, Hewitt-Trussville, Parker, Spain Park and national power Thompson, respectively. With an abundance of returning talent coming back from last year’s 8-3 team, expect Vestavia Hills to push 10 victories and a deep playoff run this time around.

The Chalkville Cougars are coming off a season that saw them win the AHSAA Class 5A state championship in 2025 and by all accounts, should be a contender once again in 2026. Their regular season opener is a barn burner as they will take on Georgia’s 2025 Class 4A state champion Fairburn (Ga.) Creekside on the road to kick things off.

Stuart Floyd will be heading into his third season as Clay-Chalkville’s head football coach, as he’s compiled an overall record of 25-3 in two years at the helm. Though the team graduated a number of key players, especially on the offensive side of the ball, the Cougars’ defensive line is shaping up to be a elite unit behind 2027 three-stars DJ Williams (Iowa State commit) and Colton Mcintyre (Arkansas State commit).

6. Hewitt-Trussville Huskies

7. Hoover Buccaneers

8. Saraland Spartans

9. Opelika Bulldogs

10. Enterprise Wildcats

11. Carver Wolverines

12. Spain Park Jaguars

13. Parker Thundering Herd

14. Pike Road Patriots

15. Mary G. Montgomery Vikings

16. Prattville Lions

17. Dothan Wolves

18. Baker Hornets

19. Muscle Shoals Trojans

20. Hillcrest Patriots

21. Williamson Lions

22. Moody Blue Devils

23. Jackson Aggies

24. Benjamin Russell Wildcats

25. Mountain Brook Spartans