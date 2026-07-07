Preseason 2026 Alaska High School Football Top 25 Rankings

We begin our race around the country through all 50 states when it comes to our favorite read before anything ever happens: Preseason rankings. Next up in the marathon of states when it comes to high school football preseason rankings is Alaska, the Last Frontier State. When it comes to the best Alaska high school football teams in the country’s great Northwest, Soldotna has remained consistent at No. 1. Here’s how Massey ranked the best squads in The Last Frontier State before the season begins.

The Massey Ratings, officially used during the BCS era, is a model that ranks sports teams by analyzing game outcomes, strength of schedule, and margin of victory.

1. Soldotna Stars

There’s little doubt at the top when you have a team like Soldotna that’s been consistently towards the top for over a decade. Heading into the 2026 season, the Stars are out to compete for another state championship. Soldotna finished last season winning the Alaska School Activities Association (ASAA) Division 2 state championship in dominating fashion with a senior-laden squad. Now the Stars will have to figure out how they will be able to compete for another state title despite the graduation of multiple key starters from last season.

2. Lathrop Malemutes

There wasn’t many teams last season that could stand toe-to-toe with top-ranked Soldotna, but don’t count Lathrop as one of them. The Malemutes faced off against the Stars in the regular season, a 27-14 loss, and in the state championship, where they fell 51-28 in a shootout. One of the key starters that will return this fall to the lineup is rising junior Jon Scott, who last season threw for 541 yards and five touchdowns. Lathrop is also slated to bring back the team’s leading rusher and wide receiver in seniors Tank Sullivan (721 yards, five touchdowns) and Wilson Lawson (27 catches, 512 yards).

3. South Anchorage Wolverines

South Anchorage made it look easy on their way to winning their first state championship since the 2019 season last fall. The Wolverines cruised to a 37-3 beatdown of Bartlett and with the players they’re slated to have back, will have a chance of repeating as champions once again. Returning on offense for South Anchorage is 2027 quarterback Jimmy Massey, who in 2025 completed 63 of 110 passes for 696 yards and six touchdowns. The engine to everything the Wolverines will look to do offensively rides behind the legs of running back Ethan Yarrington, who rushed for 1,143 yards and scored 20 touchdowns last year.

4. West Eagles

Coming off a solid 8-2 season, the West Anchorage Eagles were easily one of Alaska’s top high school football teams from a year ago and relied more on their high-flying passing attack to beat folks rather than be heavy-run oriented like many from around the state. The Eagles will have to adjust to life after quarterback Baylor Wasson, who threw for 1,630 yards and 17 scores last season. West Anchorage will look to lean on the legs of returning tailback Manny Maga, who rushed for 679 yards on 169 carries and scored seven times. The team is also returning its top tackler in middle linebacker Jezekaiah Tufue, who notched 93 total tackles, 26 for a loss and six sacks on defense.

5. Palmer Moose

When it comes to other teams coming somewhat close to competing with the top teams like Soldotna and Lathrop, Palmer is right there on the doorstep of being a serious state title contending team. The Moose saw last season end with a heartbreaking 38-35 loss to Lathrop in the playoffs and now will look to make another deep run this fall. Palmer graduates quarterback Corbin Gerkin and will be breaking in a new starter behind center. With Gerkin gone, the Moose will look to keep up with a offensive unit that averaged well over 30 points per game.

6. Bartlett Golden Bears

7. Service Cougars

8. Eagle River Wolves

9. West Valley Wolf Pack

10. North Pole Patriots

11. Dimond Lynx

12. Juneau Crimson Red

13. Chugiak Mustangs

14. East Thunderbirds

15. Colony Knights

16. Wasilla Warriors

17. Seward Seahawks

18. Homer Mariners

19. Barrow Whalers

20. Redington Huskies

21. Kenai Central Kardinals

22. Monroe Catholic Rams

23. Houston Hawks

24. Nikolski School Bulldogs

25. Kodiak Bears