Preseason 2026 Arizona High School Football Top 25 Rankings

We continue our race around the country through all 50 states when it comes to our favorite read before anything ever happens: Preseason rankings. Next up in the marathon of states when it comes to high school football preseason rankings is Arizona, the Grand Canyon State. When it comes to the best Arizona high school football teams out in the desert, last year’s overall state champion Basha sits at the front of the line. Here’s how Massey ranked the best high school football teams in the Grand Canyon State before the season begins.

The Massey Ratings, officially used during the BCS era, is a model that ranks sports teams by analyzing game outcomes, strength of schedule, and margin of victory.

1. Liberty Lions

Topping the 2026 Arizona high school football preseason rankings are the Liberty Lions as they’re coming off another banner season as they finished the 2025 season with a 10-2 record, highlighted by wins over Brophy College Preparatory and Pinnacle, respectively. Now the Lions look to build off of last season by making a serious run at the AIA’s Open Division state championship with another talented roster of players. Among the key returners back for Liberty are 2027 three-star wide receiver Braxton Huynh (San Diego State commit) and running back Jayden Sanchez, who led the team with over 700 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground.

2. Basha Bears

Coming off winning the Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) Open Division state championship, there’s belief around the state that Basha is the odds on favorites to pull it off again. The Bears finished with just one loss from the 2025 Arizona high school football season as the team finished with the No. 1 spot in the Arizona High School Football Massey Ratings and the Rivals Composite Team Rankings. With the AIA considering on allowing a member from its association to partake in the Overtime Nationals 4-team playoff, a lot of folks believe that very team could end up being Basha and with what they have coming back, it would make a lot of sense. All eyes will be on the offense, which features Arizona State four-star offensive tackle commit Jake Hildebrand and Texas four-star running back pledge Noah Roberts.

3. Hamilton Huskies

The 7-time Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) state champion Chandler (Ariz.) Hamilton Huskies last season looked like they were on a collision course to square off with Basha for the AIA Open Division state title. Key injuries down the stretch derailed Hamilton’s chances as they ended up being knocked off by Chandler. Primary reasons why many people love this Huskies’ squad is because of their high-flying passing offense, led by USC commitment Roye Oliver and 2028 four-star quarterback Jaxson Sculley. When this QB-WR pairing is on the same wavelength, they’re hard to stop for any opposing defensive unit. If Hamilton can remain healthy throughout the course of the 2026 season, they will be serious contender to compete for the state’s Open Division crown at the end.

4. Chandler Wolves

Chandler made it to the state’s big dance last season, but came up just a little short of bringing it back home. The Wolves are coming off competing in the Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) Open Division state championship, falling to eventual champion Basha. Despite coming off the championship loss, Chandler heads into the 2026 Arizona high school football season as one of the state’s top teams. On offense the Wolves return a bevy of skill players, including 2027 four-star Wisconsin wide receiver commit Jai Jones and four-star Oregon quarterback pledge Will Mencl. Expectations are this offense will be easily one of the state’s best, but possibly not enough to get by Basha in the end.

5. Centennial Coyotes

Centennial saw its season come to a end at the hands of Casteel in the Class 6A state championship game, a 42-27 decision. Now the Coyotes are back and reloaded as they are in search of competing for a state crown again this December. With the talent they’ll have back on both sides of the ball, there’s little reason to not believe it won’t be possible. Class of 2028 quarterback Titus Hill was superb his sophomore season, completing 182 of 327 passes for 2,525 yards, 23 touchdowns and only three interceptions. Also throw in Hill’s top target will be fellow rising junior tight end Torrin Hill and offensive linemen Benjamin Lowther (Stanford commit), Karmello Calloway (Arizona commit), and altogether this will be a dangerous Centennial offense.

6. Mountain View Toros

7. Brophy College Preparatory Broncos

8. ALA Queen Creek Patriots

9. Pinnacle Pioneers

10. Red Mountain Mountain Lions

11. Casteel Colts

12. Highland Hawks

13. Horizon Huskies

14. Desert Mountain Wolves

15. Desert Edge Scorpions

16. Williams Field Black Hawks

17. Higley Knights

18. Perry Pumas

19. Salpointe Catholic Lancers

20. Saguaro Saber Cats

21. Queen Creek Bulldogs

22. American Leadership Academy Gilbert North Eagles

23. Mountain Pointe Mesa Jackrabbits

24. Marana Tigers

25. Sandra Day O’Connor Eagles