Preseason 2026 Arkansas High School Football Top 25 Rankings

We continue our race around the country through all 50 states when it comes to our favorite read before anything ever happens: Preseason rankings. Next up in the marathon of states when it comes to high school football preseason rankings is Arkansas, the Mineral State. Continuing to dominate the top of the Arkansas high school football world are the Bryant Hornets, which are coming off winning a Class 7A state championship a year ago. Here’s how Massey ranked the best high school football teams in the Mineral State before the season begins.

The Massey Ratings, officially used during the BCS era, is a model that ranks sports teams by analyzing game outcomes, strength of schedule, and margin of victory.

1. Bryant Hornets

Bryant closed out the 2025 season winning the state’s Arkansas Activities Association (AAA) Class 7A championship when they cruised by Bentonville, 27-7. The Hornets graduate a sizable number of seniors from last year’s state title-winning club, with 42 in total now gone, Bryant will have to replenish its varsity roster numbers and replace several key starters on both sides of the ball. One player that will be back in the fold for the Hornets is Class of 2027 quarterback Kyler Shelby, who in split snaps behind center last season completed 60-of-100 passes for 990 yards, 13 touchdowns and only two picks. Along with a talented defensive unit, this Bryant team will be heavily in the mix once again for the AAA Class 7A crown.

2. Bentonville Tigers

Bentonville are in search of their sixth state championship in program history as they fell short last fall, losing to the aforementioned Bryant Hornets in the 7A title game, 27-7. The 5-time state champion Tigers have in back-to-back seasons come up short against Bryant, but with some of the returnees back in the mix, the Tigers may have another crack at it versus the Hornets. The focal point with this Bentonville team will be the offensive line, which is led by 7A West All-Conference Honorable Mention Jack Grant. Scoring points will need to be at a premium and the Tigers should be plenty able to do in bunches this fall.

3. Greenwood Bulldogs

Greenwood Bulldogs graduated the state’s best quarterback in Kane Archer, the Utah enrollee and came up short last year of winning the state’s Class 6A state championship. Replacing all of the production that Archer provided at the quarterback position is assuredly going to be a difficult task for Greenwood. Looking to the take the reins of the offense this fall is 2027 quarterback Cruz Coatney, who last season in cleanup duties completed 29 of 45 passes for 293 yards and a touchdown. The team’s most experienced playmaker returning on offense is 2028 athlete Braxton Canada, who totaled 1,037 all-purpose yards, caught 51 passes and scored six touchdowns.

4. Rogers Mountaineers

The Rogers Mountaineers saw its 2025 season end with a 50-43 loss to top-ranked Bryant in the Class 7A state semifinals. Falling to the eventual champions by a touchdown is definitely an eye opener for those around the state as Rogers is on the proverbial doorstep of dethroning Bryant as state champions. Looking at the Mountaineers heading into this season, the offensive line will be anchored by Class of 2027 three-star offensive tackle Henry Frazier, who is committed to Arkansas. Joining Frazier on the offensive front is fellow senior Kaiden Lairamore (6-foot-2, 285 pounds), who was just recently offered by Hendrix College.

5. Conway Wampus Cats

Last year’s Conway squad was filled with Division I talent across the board, with names like Tay Lockett (Arkansas enrollee), Isaiah Bowman (Oklahoma State enrollee) and Kingston Jackson (Army enrollee). All three of those aforementioned players are now gone, but that doesn’t mean this Wampus Cats bunch can’t still find themselves towards the top of the ranks heading into the 2026 campaign. Returning to the roster this season is 6-foot-2, 236-pound EDGE Elijah Branch and 6-foot-6, 220-pound tight end Elijah Collum (Arkansas State commit).

6. Shiloh Christian Saints

7. Fayetteville Bulldogs

8. Benton Panthers

9. Bentonville West Wolverines

10. Parkview Magnet Patriots

11. Little Rock Christian Academy Warriors

12. Mountain Home Bombers

13. Joe T. Robinson Senators

14. El Dorado Wildcats

15. Har-Ber Wildcats

16. Pulaski Academy Bruins

17. Lakeside Rams

18. North Little Rock Charging Wildcats

19. Greenbrier Panthers

20. Farmington Cardinals

21. Cabot Panthers

22. Elkins Elks

23. Jonesboro Hurricanes

24. Marion Patriots

25. Springdale Bulldogs