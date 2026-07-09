Preseason 2026 California High School Football Top 25 Rankings

We continue our race around the country through all 50 states when it comes to our favorite read before anything ever happens: Preseason rankings. Next up in the marathon of states when it comes to high school football preseason rankings is California, the Golden State. Parity was the name of the game in 2025 as there’s a number of teams opinion wise that could start off at the top. The Massey Ratings has the Santa Ana (Calif.) starting off as the top team in the state in the preseason. Here’s how Massey ranked the best California high school football teams in the Golden State before the season begins.

The Massey Ratings, officially used during the BCS era, is a model that ranks sports teams by analyzing game outcomes, strength of schedule, and margin of victory.

1. Mater Dei Monarchs

Mater Dei starts as the state’s No. 1 team coming off a 8-3 season in which the program hadn’t lost three games since 2015. The Monarchs have seen plenty of movement when it comes to player transfers, especially at the quarterback position. Class of 2028 three-star quarterback Russell Sekona left Leuzinger and enrolled at Mater Dei, with last year’s backup Furian Inferrera (Minnesota commit) bolting for Mission Hills for his senior season. The Monarchs, which won the CIF Open Division championship in 2024, finished as the state’s No. 5 ranked team this past 2025 season, according to the final California 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

St. John Bosco head coach Jason Negro returns another talented bunch of players for the 2026 campaign, including the secondary featuring 2027 four-stars Jailen Hill (Nebraska commit) and Isala Wily-Ava (Washington commit). Also slated back for his third season behind center for the Braves is 2028 three-star quarterback Koa Malau’ulu, who threw for 2,361 yards and 33 touchdowns last fall. The Braves last season finished with a 9-2 record and as the No. 4 in the state, according to the final California 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings. St. John Bosco’s impressive schedule includes a home date versus Roman Catholic (Pa.) on Aug. 28 and on Sep. 11 against Kahuku (HI).

3. Santa Margarita Catholic Eagles

Santa Margarita Catholic in Year 1 under alum head coach Carson Palmer ended with a 12-3 record and finished as the No. 1 ranked in the final 2025 California High School Football Massey Rankings. The 2025 CIF Open Division champion Santa Margarita Catholic (Calif.), the country’s No. 7 ranked team according to the final Rivals National 2025 High School Football Composite Rankings, will have plenty to address on both sides of the ball. The all-important quarterback position looks solidified with Vanderbilt commitment Matthew Smith projected to be the team’s starter this fall. California’s third-ranked team will start the season at home against Orlando (Fla.) Jones, the state runner ups from Florida’s Class 4A classification, on Aug. 21.

4. Centennial Huskies

Centennial is coming off competing for the CIF Southern Section championship under Logan and finished the 2025 season as the No. 2 ranked team, according to the California 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings, with De La Salle coming in right behind the Huskies at No. 3. The Huskies, which reached the CIF Southern Section championship game, losing to Santa Margarita Catholic, were one of high school football’s top teams from the 2025 season. Though Centennial loses some key pieces from last year’s 12-2 team, the Huskies will have a bevy of talent back on the defensive side of the ball, including 2027 four-star safety Jaden Walk-Green (Washington commit).

5. Sierra Canyon Trailblazers

The Trailblazers ended this past 2025 high school football season with a 11-1 record and finished as one of the CIF Southern Section‘s best teams, ranked No. 6 in the final 2025 California High School Football Massey Rankings. The strength of the team is the defensive line, which has been bolstered this off-season by transfers, with UNLV commit Cooper Cook’s arrival paired with 2027 four-star defensive lineman Marcus Fakatou transferring from Orange Lutheran to the Trailblazers, makes the unit one of the best in the country.

6. Mission Viejo Diablos

7. Orange Lutheran Lancers

8. De La Salle Spartans

9. Servite Friars

10. Folsom Bulldogs

11. San Clemente Tritons

12. Cathedral Catholic Dons

13. JSerra Catholic Lions

14. Los Alamitos Griffins

15. Murrieta Valley Nighthawks

16. Lincoln Hornets

17. Mission Hills Grizzlies

18. Junipero Serra Padres

19. Carlsbad Lancers

20. Oakridge Trojans

21. Chaparral Pumas

22. Archbishop Riordan Crusaders

23. Rancho Cucamonga Cougars

24. Pittsburg Pirates

25. La Costa Canyon Mustangs