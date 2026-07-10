Preseason 2026 Colorado High School Football Top 25 Rankings

We continue our race around the country through all 50 states when it comes to our favorite read before anything ever happens: Preseason rankings. Next up in the marathon of states when it comes to high school football preseason rankings is Colorado, the Centennial State. Undeniably sitting right at the top of the rankings are the Cherry Creek Bruins, which have begun to make the case to being considered a nationally ranked ball club. Here’s how Massey ranked the best Colorado high school football teams in the Centennial State before the season begins.

The Massey Ratings, officially used during the BCS era, is a model that ranks sports teams by analyzing game outcomes, strength of schedule, and margin of victory.

1. Cherry Creek Bruins

The Cherry Creek Bruins, which has won six state championships in the last seven years, remains Colorado’s top high school football team heading into the 2026 season. Bruins head coach Dave Logan continues to lead the state’s top-ranked program that finished with a 14-0 record and ranked as the No. 1, according to the final Colorado 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings. Cherry Creek will have to adapt to life after Jayden Fox (UCLA signee), who rushed for 1,746 yards on just 123 carries for a ridiculous 14.2 yards per carry average and scoring 26 touchdowns last season. A 2028 running back that will look to step up is Chance Phillips, who rushed for 324 yards on 39 attempts and a touchdown.

2. Valor Christian Eagles

Finishing as the team that came closest to Cherry Creek after losing in the Class 5A playoffs 21-13 are the Valor Christian Eagles. The Eagles are coming off a 10-3 campaign, which saw the team make a run to the state title, but coming up short versus the Bruins. Now armed with one of its better teams in recent memories, they check in at No. 2 to start the season. Back behind center for Valor Christian is 2028 four-star quarterback Titus Huard, who complated 127 of 184 passes for 1,946 yards, 16 touchdowns and only four picks. The Eagles’ offensive line will be a strength, returning three-star IOLs Reis Russell and Davis Moon, respectively.

3. Ralston Valley Mustangs

Ralston Valley reached the Class 5A state championship game last season, but ended up losing to Cherry Creek in a 56-28 decision. Now the Mustangs are back in the fold in search of the elusive state title, but they’ll have to do so without one of their biggest playmakers from a season ago in quarterback Zeke Andrews. Looking to pick up the slack in his place is 6-foot-2, 200-pound running back Levi Rillos, who totaled over 1,200 all-purpose yards and scored 14 total touchdowns last season for the state finalists.

4. Mountain Vista Golden Eagles

Another team that came on the doorstep of competing for the Class 5A state championship, but came up just short was the Mountain Vista Golden Eagles. Losing in the state semifinals in a heartbreaking 31-28 loss to Ralston Valley has this team eyeing another deep postseason run this fall. At the heart of the Golden Eagles’ offense is 2027 three-star quarterback Marquise Reese, who is already committed to Colorado State. Reese was super efficient on offense for Mountain Vista, completing 195 of 299 passes for 3,314 yards and 44 touchdowns. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound quarterback also added 464 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

5. Legend Titans

Legend rounds out the top five teams of the Colorado high school football Top 25 preseason rankings and this Titans club is right on the precipice of competing for a state title. The Titans lost by a point to Valor Christian and returns plenty of talent to make another deep playoff run this fall. Back on offense for Legend is the wide receiver tandem of Wyoming three-star commit Freddie Burke (493 yards, four touchdowns) and Kellen Marchand (734 yards, 12 touchdowns).

6. Dakota Ridge Eagles

7. Fairview Knights

8. Montrose Red Hawks

9. Grandview Wolves

10. Arvada West Wildcat

11. Columbine Rebels

12. Regis Jesuit Raiders

13. Palmer Ridge Bears

14. Pine Creek Eagles

15. Eaglecrest Raptors



16. Arapahoe Warriors

17. Erie Tigers

18. Broomfield Eagles

19. Mullen Mustangs

20. Chatfield Chargers



21. Heritage Eagles

22. Cherokee Trail Cougars

23. Windsor Wizards

24. Pomona Panthers

25. Fountain-fort Carson Trojans