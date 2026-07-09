Preseason 2026 Connecticut High School Football Top 25 Rankings

We continue our race around the country through all 50 states when it comes to our favorite read before anything ever happens: Preseason rankings. Next up in the marathon of states when it comes to high school football preseason rankings is Connecticut, the Constitution State. Looking towards the top of the rankings in the state, the New England Preparatory School Athletic Council (NEPSAC) is well represented and takes the first three spots. Here’s how Massey ranked the best Connecticut high school football teams in the Constitution State before the season begins.

The Massey Ratings, officially used during the BCS era, is a model that ranks sports teams by analyzing game outcomes, strength of schedule, and margin of victory.

1. Choate Rosemary Hall Wild Boars

Starting off as the state’s No. 1 team coming off a 8-2 campaign, it’s not hard to see why Choate Rosemary Hall in the top spot. The NEPSAC school closed out the 2025 season with a thrilling 44-42 win over Phillips Exeter Academy and coming away with a bowl victory. The win avenged a earlier loss to Phillips Exeter Academy and the other defeat was a one-point decision to Avon Old Farms. A number of Division I, Power 4 prospects are back in the fold for the Wild Boars, including IOL Luke Tenn, OT Liam Peters, IOL Jacob Reed and CB Breydon Evans.

Checking in at the No. 2 ranking heading into the Connecticut high school football season are the St. Thomas More Chancellors (Conn.). The Chancellors only got to play three games last Connecticut high school football season, but when they did take the field played against three of the country’s better teams in Hun School (NJ), The St. James Academy (Va.) and St. Frances Academy (Md.). The team is filled with Division I, Power 4 prospects, including key returners like 2027’s Marvin Nguetsop, George “Juice” Richards and 2028’s Christian King, Colten Lis, respctively.

3. Avon Old Farms Beavers

Avon Old Farms finished as the No. 1 team according to the final 2025 Connecticut High School Football Massey Rankings, but to start this fall will kick things off in the third spot in the state. The Beavers concluded their 2025 high school football season play out of the New England Preparatory School Athletic Counci (NEPSAC) when they defeated The Williston Northampton School in the Drew Gamere Bowl, 35-21. Avon Old Farms saw multiple players reclassify and transfer in, including former Xaverian Brothers (Mass.) wide receiver Christian McIntyre, who hauled in 65 passes for 1,562 yards and scoring 26 touchdowns for the Hawks in ’25.

4. New Canaan Rams

New Canaan finished last season as the state’s No. 8 ranked team per the Connecticut 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings and winning is embedded in the program’s history heading into another new fall campaign. Legendary Connecticut high school football head coach Lou Marinelli will return for another season to lead the Rams after guiding the program to its 26th state championship last season. The team returns of a number of starters on both sides of the ball, including junior quarterback Maddox Hoffman, who threw for 2,030 yards and 21 touchdowns last fall for the Rams.

5. Greenwich Cardinals

Greenwich is coming off of winning a CIAC Class LL state championship and has zero plans of slowing down anytime soon as the Cardinals claimed their 11th title in program history and third since 2022. With some of the talent returning to the roster, there’s no reason that head coach Anthony Morello can’t do so. The Cardinals bring back Class of 2028 quarterback Phil Tarantino, who totaled nearly 2,000 all-purpose yards and 20 touchdowns in 2025. Another key player that will be back in the fold is linebacker Justin Carroll, who tallied 118 tackles and 14 for a loss last fall on defense.

6. Brunswick School Bruins

7. Cheshire Academy Cats

8. Daniel Hand Tigers

9. St Joseph Cadets

10. Windsor Warriors

11. The Loomis Chaffee School Pelicans

12. Fairfield College Preparatory Jesuits

13. Newtown Nighthawks

14. The Taft School Big Red

15. Wilton Warriors

16. Killingly Trailblazers

17. Darien Blue Wave

18. Staples Wreckers

19. Salisbury School Knights

20. Kingswood-Oxford School Wyvern

21. Cheshire Rams

22. West Haven Blue Devils

23. Southington Blue Knights

24. Bunnell Bulldogs

25. North Haven Nighthawks